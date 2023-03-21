India News LIVE Updates: 4 Arrested For Helping Amritpal Singh Escape, Says Punjab Police

Quick links:
Image: India new live, Manish Sisodia, Amritpal manhunt (ANI)
Four people have been arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday. They helped him to escape in a car, and during their questioning, it came to the fore that he went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.
"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.
The Centre has earned Rs 10.25 crore revenue by scrap disposal in February, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
In its monthly report on the secretariat reforms for February, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said 1,05,514 files were weeded out and 3,56,533 public grievances against different government departments were disposed.
Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal the quarter-finals spot in the 50kg weight category of the Women's Boxing World Championships.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed the first supplementary Chargesheet against one overground worker, Md Rafi Najar, of proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in J&K terrorism conspiracy case. Najar, a resident of Sopore in J&K, is a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo, claimed sources.
Indian community on Tuesday held a large gathering in front of Indian High Commission in London. According to reports, they staged protest against Khalistan groups and extended support towards India's unity.
Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill, said, "We have arrested four more people in this case - Manpreet, Gurdeep, Harpreet and Gurpej. These four people had helped Amritpal Singh escape in a vehicle from the naka point. We recovered the vehicle, one rifle and other equipment. Arms Act invoked." He also claimed that in the preliminary investigation, it was found that they went to Gurudwara Sahib in Nangal Ambian where Amritpal changed his clothes and they escaped on two motorcycles.
"Police is working as per law. People have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet. As soon as the arrest is made, we will inform you," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. He also mentioned, "National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh...A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on 18th March."
Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill on Tuesday, claimed that Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh visited Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) after fleeing. The Punjab Police learned this after questioning 4 people who have been nabbed.
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld the ban imposed by the Central Government on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the judgement today. After passing the judgement, UAPA Tribunal forwarded the judgement to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga was called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, March 21, at his office. The chief minister's office of Mizoram, in an official statement, said, "Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister on his promise to inaugurate Assam Rifles Bn Complex at Zokhawsang and lay foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre."
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann briefing says Punjab was top state in India, will regain the top spot soon
All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Punjab Govt
Rahul Gandhi is the Mir Jafar of India. We will make sure that he apologise for ranting against India's democracy on international platform: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.
Sensex climbs 334.32 points to 57,963.27 in early trade; Nifty advances 94.9 points to 17,083.30
Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday ordered the initiation of "disciplinary proceedings for major penalty" against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers. READ FULL STORY HERE
An encounter broke out between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station at around 6:30 am today.
One female Naxal killed in an encounter between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station. 12-bore rifle recovered in search operation after exchange of fire: Bijapur SP, Anjaneya Varshney
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the Karnataka Legislative Council. READ FULL STORY HERE
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.
Under PM Modi's leadership, G20 has been democratised. It has become a people’s movement. Role of civil society is very important as govts have legal power but civil society has moral powers. There is a need to have a robust system of civil society so that the voice of the last man is heard by the govt: Maharashtra Dy CM at inauguration ceremony of Civil 20 (G20) in Nagpur
Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, is being held by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the national capital's excise policy. His bail petition will be heard on Tuesday at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
Punjab police have lodged a fresh FIR against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still on a run for the fourth consecutive day, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of the Arms Act. Sources say that FIR, filed in Jalandhar's Mehatpur police station, mentions the name of Amritpal as the main accused and three other unidentified persons. It comes after the Punjab police recovered Amritpal's SUV from a village in Jalandhar on Sunday, and found rifles, walkie-talkies, and bullets in the car. The accused persons in the FIR have been charged under sections 279 and 188 of the IPC under Arms Act. According to police officials, till now, 10 people have been arrested and 7 illegal weapons and more than 300 bullets have been seized. A further search operation is underway. As many as seven close aides of Amritpal Singh, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, have also been sent to police custody till March 23. Earlier on Sunday, they were brought to Baba Bakala court in Beas city of Punjab. Sources say the police have seized six .12-bore rifles along with 193 cartridges, a licensed .315-bore rifle and a .32-bore pistol along with 139 and 42 bullets, respectively, issued in the name of the accused.