India News LIVE Updates: 4 Arrested For Helping Amritpal Singh Escape, Says Punjab Police

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill on Tuesday, while addressing a press meeting, claimed that Amritpal Singh, after fleeing, visited the Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village and changed his clothes before fleeing again. He also highlighted that people have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet.

19:36 IST, March 21st 2023
4 arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape: Punjab Police

Four people have been arrested for helping  Amritpal Singh escape, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday. They helped him to escape in a car, and during their questioning, it came to the fore that he went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.

"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

19:35 IST, March 21st 2023
Centre earns Rs 10.25 crore revenue from scrap disposal in Feb

The Centre has earned Rs 10.25 crore revenue by scrap disposal in February, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

In its monthly report on the secretariat reforms for February, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said 1,05,514 files were weeded out and 3,56,533 public grievances against different government departments were disposed.
 

19:19 IST, March 21st 2023
Women's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal quarter-finals spot

 

Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal the quarter-finals spot in the 50kg weight category of the Women's Boxing World Championships.

19:01 IST, March 21st 2023
NIA files supplementary Charge sheet in J&K terrorism conspiracy case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed the first supplementary Chargesheet against one overground worker, Md Rafi Najar, of proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in J&K terrorism conspiracy case. Najar, a resident of Sopore in J&K, is a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo, claimed sources. 

18:17 IST, March 21st 2023
Indian community gathers at Indian High Commission in London

Indian community on Tuesday held a large gathering in front of Indian High Commission in London. According to reports, they staged protest against Khalistan groups and extended support towards India's unity.

18:14 IST, March 21st 2023
Punjab Police arrest four more people

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill, said, "We have arrested four more people in this case - Manpreet, Gurdeep, Harpreet and Gurpej. These four people had helped Amritpal Singh escape in a vehicle from the naka point. We recovered the vehicle, one rifle and other equipment. Arms Act invoked." He also claimed that in the preliminary investigation, it was found that they went to Gurudwara Sahib in Nangal Ambian where Amritpal changed his clothes and they escaped on two motorcycles.

17:40 IST, March 21st 2023
People have suspicions, but Amritpal not arrested yet: Punjab IGP

"Police is working as per law. People have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet. As soon as the arrest is made, we will inform you," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. He also mentioned, "National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh...A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on 18th March." 

17:26 IST, March 21st 2023
Amritpal visited Gurudwara after fleeing, claims Punjab IGP

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill on Tuesday, claimed that Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh visited Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) after fleeing. The Punjab Police learned this after questioning 4 people who have been nabbed. 

16:22 IST, March 21st 2023
UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on PFI by Centre

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld the ban imposed by the Central Government on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the judgement today. After passing the judgement, UAPA Tribunal forwarded the judgement to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

16:16 IST, March 21st 2023
Mizoram CM called on Home Minister Amit Shah

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga was called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, March 21, at his office. The chief minister's office of Mizoram, in an official statement, said, "Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister on his promise to inaugurate Assam Rifles Bn Complex at Zokhawsang and lay foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre." 

12:35 IST, March 21st 2023
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh

11:53 IST, March 21st 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann briefing says Punjab was top state in India, will regain the top spot soon

11:39 IST, March 21st 2023
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the ED office
11:13 IST, March 21st 2023
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition raised slogans demanding a JPC

 

10:22 IST, March 21st 2023
AAP hits out at ruling government over Delhi budget
10:07 IST, March 21st 2023
Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 23

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Punjab Govt

 

09:53 IST, March 21st 2023
Rahul Gandhi, the Mir Jafar of India: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra in a scathing attack on Wayanad MP over democracy remarks in London

Rahul Gandhi is the Mir Jafar of India. We will make sure that he apologise for ranting against India's democracy on international platform: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

 

 

09:35 IST, March 21st 2023
Sensex climbs 334.32 points to 57,963.27 in early trade; Nifty advances 94.9 points to 17,083.30

09:31 IST, March 21st 2023
Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade

09:20 IST, March 21st 2023
Exclusive visuals of Amritpal Singh's uncle being brought to Central Jail
09:18 IST, March 21st 2023
PM Security Breach: Disciplinary Proceedings Against Ex-Punjab DGP And Two Police Officers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday ordered the initiation of "disciplinary proceedings for major penalty" against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers. READ FULL STORY HERE

09:04 IST, March 21st 2023
Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between police and Naxals

An encounter broke out between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station at around 6:30 am today. 

One female Naxal killed in an encounter between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station. 12-bore rifle recovered in search operation after exchange of fire: Bijapur SP, Anjaneya Varshney

09:01 IST, March 21st 2023
Congress MP Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt failure"

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue."

08:54 IST, March 21st 2023
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur Resigns From Legislative Council Over Party Ticket Issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the Karnataka Legislative Council. READ FULL STORY HERE

08:50 IST, March 21st 2023
Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.

 

08:41 IST, March 21st 2023
G20 has been democratised says Maharashtra Dy CM at inauguration ceremony of Civil 20 in Nagpur

Under PM Modi's leadership, G20 has been democratised. It has become a people’s movement. Role of civil society is very important as govts have legal power but civil society has moral powers. There is a need to have a robust system of civil society so that the voice of the last man is heard by the govt: Maharashtra Dy CM at inauguration ceremony of Civil 20 (G20) in Nagpur 

 

08:33 IST, March 21st 2023
Manish Sisodia bail hearing today

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, is being held by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the national capital's excise policy. His bail petition will be heard on Tuesday at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

 

08:33 IST, March 21st 2023
Amritpal manhunt enters Day 4

Punjab police have lodged a fresh FIR against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still on a run for the fourth consecutive day, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of the Arms Act.  Sources say that FIR, filed in Jalandhar's Mehatpur police station, mentions the name of Amritpal as the main accused and three other unidentified persons. It comes after the Punjab police recovered Amritpal's SUV from a village in Jalandhar on Sunday, and found rifles, walkie-talkies, and bullets in the car. The accused persons in the FIR have been charged under sections 279 and 188 of the IPC under Arms Act. According to police officials, till now, 10 people have been arrested and 7 illegal weapons and more than 300 bullets have been seized. A further search operation is underway. As many as seven close aides of Amritpal Singh, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, have also been sent to police custody till March 23. Earlier on Sunday, they were brought to Baba Bakala court in Beas city of Punjab. Sources say the police have seized six .12-bore rifles along with 193 cartridges, a licensed .315-bore rifle and a .32-bore pistol along with 139 and 42 bullets, respectively, issued in the name of the accused. 

 

