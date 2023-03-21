India News LIVE Updates: 4 Arrested For Helping Amritpal Singh Escape, Says Punjab Police

Punjab police have lodged a fresh FIR against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still on a run for the fourth consecutive day, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of the Arms Act. Sources say that FIR, filed in Jalandhar's Mehatpur police station, mentions the name of Amritpal as the main accused and three other unidentified persons. It comes after the Punjab police recovered Amritpal's SUV from a village in Jalandhar on Sunday, and found rifles, walkie-talkies, and bullets in the car. The accused persons in the FIR have been charged under sections 279 and 188 of the IPC under Arms Act. According to police officials, till now, 10 people have been arrested and 7 illegal weapons and more than 300 bullets have been seized. A further search operation is underway. As many as seven close aides of Amritpal Singh, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, have also been sent to police custody till March 23. Earlier on Sunday, they were brought to Baba Bakala court in Beas city of Punjab. Sources say the police have seized six .12-bore rifles along with 193 cartridges, a licensed .315-bore rifle and a .32-bore pistol along with 139 and 42 bullets, respectively, issued in the name of the accused.