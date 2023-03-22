India News LIVE: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Lashes Out At Uddhav Over Shiv Sena Row

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As India witnessed the highest number of COVID cases in over four months, former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the recent rise but emphasised there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and deaths. Tap here to read more.
The Maharashtra police are on alert as the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on the loose. "The Nanded Police is on alert, and the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving the district is being monitored. Maharashtra ATS is also on alert," the Police said per ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the Padma Award winners at a special dinner he hosted for them in New Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Padma awardees as he hosts a dinner for them. pic.twitter.com/g6S74uaHgW— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
Raj Thackeray, while addressing a rally on Wednesday, slammed Uddhav Thackeray and blamed him for the defection of leaders to other parties.
#BREAKING | Many people have left Shiv Sena because of Uddhav Thackeray: MNS chief Raj Thackeray #RajThackeray #MNS #ShivSena #UddhavThackeray— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2023
Tune in -- https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/KnJTpPArzs
"Sharing the resolution adopted by Assam Assembly against BBC," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. "Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image Freedom of expression is not a license for deception."
Sharing the resolution adopted by Assam Assembly against BBC— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2023
Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image
Freedom of expression is not a license for… pic.twitter.com/sFmSl982qi
Maharashtra reported 334 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. One death was also reported and the active cases stand at 1,648, according to the Public Health Department.
334 new #COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra today; one death also reported.— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
Active cases 1648 pic.twitter.com/jtjNmrkOKB
PM Narendra Modi has called for enhancing lab surveillance, testing of all severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases and ramping up genome sequencing. He directed officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response, according to the PMO. He also emphasized COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.
He directed that effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases, and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus be followed up with States. Further, Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure availability of required Drugs & Logistics for Influenza & Covid-19 across Health…— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
Security has been heightened around Indian High Commission in London ahead of Khalistan provocation.
#IndiaVsUK | Manju Seth, Former Diplomat speaks to Republic over India reviews security after attack on London embassy by Khalistani.#ManjuSeth #IndiaVsUK #IndianHighCommission #RishiSunak #LondonEmbassy https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/0UkW9lU7b6— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards for the year 2023 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, March 22. During the occasion, Kumar Mangalam Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third highest civilian award, He was chosen for the prestigious award for his contribution to the field of trade and industry. Read full story here.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for Trade & Industry. He is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The Group has over a century old legacy. One of the first Indian groups to venture abroad, it has acquired widespread global presence. pic.twitter.com/J6L0XyTxMC— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023
An important meeting of Opposition leaders will be held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar residence in Delhi, tomorrow, March 23. According to sources, the Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been invited to the meeting at the residence of the NCP leader.
The meeting, which will be held at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will have all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of EVM. The letter by NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the opposition leaders, reads, "In the All Party Meeting convened by the EC to discuss voting through Rural EVM, some of the political parties raised the very issue of voting through EVM." Read full story here.
President Droupadi Murmu awards Padma Bhushan to former Union Minister SM Krishna.
Former Union Minister SM Krishna receives the Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/6TPY5m5GJP— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2023 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Awards 2023 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/jtEQQtx1DP— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023
Four aides of Amritpal Singh, who helped the Waris Punjab De chief escape in an SUV, were taken to court from the Shahkot Police Station in Jalandhar.
#WATCH | Punjab: The four people - Manpreet, Gurdeep, Harpreet and Gurpej - who had helped Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh escape in a Brezza car, being taken from Shahkot Police Station in Jalandhar to Court. pic.twitter.com/wTjTU417ee— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck Delhi on Wednesday. According to the National Centre of Seisomology, the tremors originated about 17 km from the national capital at a depth of 5 km.
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fcjrL6M4Lb@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/20aQlnIS8f— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 22, 2023
ISRO chairman S Somanath on Wednesday said ISRO has successfully done significant collaborations on its space missions and is also discussing a possible mission to the moon with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Somanath also said there is a good opportunity to launch a mission to explore the planet Venus by 2028. Read full story here.
The meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness in the country, which is being chaired by PM Narendra Modi is underway. The decision to hold a review meeting comes after India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, with the active cases in the country surpassing the 7,000 mark, according to health ministry data. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19% on March 22.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his MPs and MLAs, are expected to visit Ayodhya on April 6.
#LIVE | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde likely to visit Ayodhya along with his MPs and MLAs on April 6.#EknathShinde #Maharashtra #Ayodhya #MaharashtraCM https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/wqzPsiV7gM— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2023
"We have given big boost to Infrastructure in this budget," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media on Delhi Budget 2023.
हमें मिलकर एक आधुनिक दिल्ली बनानी है। इस बार दिल्ली का ये बजट एक साफ-सुंदर और आधुनिक दिल्ली के लिए है। Press Conference on Budget | LIVE https://t.co/CTdwdpIXcY— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2023
At least eight have been reported dead and several injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district.
Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi said, "Rescue operation is going on. Spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details."
At least eight people lost their lives while 13 others sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district on Wednesday, March 22. According to sources, the people who received severe injuries have been taken to the Kancheerpuram government hospital for treatment.
Opposition parties hold meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Thursday (March 23). The Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have also been invited to the meeting.
#BREAKING | Opposition parties hold meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2023
Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a#SharadPawar | #Mahagathbandhan | #Mumbai | #NCP | #Maharashtra | #Congress pic.twitter.com/W5MFGjwViY
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (March 22) reserved the order on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case.
Delhi HC reserves order on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case. He was denied bail by the trial court earlier. pic.twitter.com/mXlUEANP2C— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high level meeting to review the Covid related situation and public health preparedness at 4:30pm today, March 22.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. According to reports, the court has directed to him to move an application in this regard, and it will allow. It came after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5, 2023.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5.
Excise policy case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/c3ONE9frhs— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
ED brought Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court after the end of the remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Rouse Avenue Court; hearing to begin shortly in excise policy case.
#LIVE | Delhi Excise Policy Case: STANDBY for all the courtroom updates as Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court.#ManishSisodia #Delhi #RouseAvenueCourt #FormerDelhiDYCM https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/6RVqnlHC0C— Republic (@republic) March 22, 2023
#UPDATE | The bike on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh fled has been recovered by police: Jalandhar SSP Swarnadeep Singh https://t.co/BD0LvWQFxU— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
Delhi | Barricades removed from outside the British High Commission. pic.twitter.com/54sfrJ8h7E— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
India is a role model for countries that are looking to digital transformation. India is home to one of the biggest startup ecosystems, digital payments market and tech workforce in the world. Under the vision and leadership of PM Modi, Digital India has put the country on forefront of tech innovation & adaption with game-changing initiatives like Aadhar, UPI and others: Doreen Bogdan, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union