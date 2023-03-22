Last Updated:

India News LIVE: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Lashes Out At Uddhav Over Shiv Sena Row

An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck Delhi on Wednesday. According to the National Centre of Seisomology, the tremors originated about 17 km from the national capital at a depth of 5 km. ISRO chairman S Somanath on Wednesday said the agency is in talks with Japan for a Moon mission. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness.

Image: PTI

22:52 IST, March 22nd 2023
New COVID-19 variant may be driving new cases: AIIMS expert

As India witnessed the highest number of COVID cases in over four months, former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the recent rise but emphasised there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and deaths. Tap here to read more. 

22:02 IST, March 22nd 2023
Maharashtra police on alert as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

The Maharashtra police are on alert as the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on the loose. "The Nanded Police is on alert, and the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving the district is being monitored. Maharashtra ATS is also on alert," the Police said per ANI. 

21:36 IST, March 22nd 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah meets Padma Awardees at special dinner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the Padma Award winners at a special dinner he hosted for them in New Delhi. 

20:47 IST, March 22nd 2023
MNS chief Raj Thackeray attacks Uddhav in his speech

Raj Thackeray, while addressing a rally on Wednesday, slammed Uddhav Thackeray and blamed him for the defection of leaders to other parties. 

 

20:23 IST, March 22nd 2023
Freedom of expression is not a license for deception: Assam CM's message to BBC

"Sharing the resolution adopted by Assam Assembly against BBC," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. "Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image Freedom of expression is not a license for deception." 

 

19:55 IST, March 22nd 2023
Maharashtra reports one death due to COVID-19

Maharashtra reported 334 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. One death was also reported and the active cases stand at 1,648, according to the Public Health Department. 

 

19:37 IST, March 22nd 2023
PM Modi calls for enhancing lab surveillance, wearing face masks

PM Narendra Modi has called for enhancing lab surveillance, testing of all severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases and ramping up genome sequencing. He directed officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response, according to the PMO. He also emphasized COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

 

19:04 IST, March 22nd 2023
Security heightened around Indian High Commission in London

Security has been heightened around Indian High Commission in London ahead of Khalistan provocation.

19:04 IST, March 22nd 2023
K Birla receives Padma Bhushan, only industrialist to win this year

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards for the year 2023 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, March 22. During the occasion, Kumar Mangalam Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third highest civilian award, He was chosen for the prestigious award for his contribution to the field of trade and industry. Read full story here

 

18:38 IST, March 22nd 2023
Opposition leaders to meet at Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence on March 23

An important meeting of Opposition leaders will be held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar residence in Delhi, tomorrow, March 23. According to sources, the Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been invited to the meeting at the residence of the NCP leader. 

The meeting, which will be held at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will have all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of EVM. The letter by NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the opposition leaders, reads, "In the All Party Meeting convened by the EC to discuss voting through Rural EVM, some of the political parties raised the very issue of voting through EVM."  Read full story here

18:16 IST, March 22nd 2023
Former Union Minister SM Krishna receives the Padma Vibhushan

President Droupadi Murmu awards Padma Bhushan to former Union Minister SM Krishna.

 

18:11 IST, March 22nd 2023
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Awards 2023, WATCH live ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2023 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. 

 

18:06 IST, March 22nd 2023
Punjab Police takes four aides of Amritpal Singh to court; WATCH

Four aides of Amritpal Singh, who helped the Waris Punjab De chief escape in an SUV, were taken to court from the Shahkot Police Station in Jalandhar.

 

17:44 IST, March 22nd 2023
Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi again

An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck Delhi on Wednesday. According to the National Centre of Seisomology, the tremors originated about 17 km from the national capital at a depth of 5 km. 

 

17:30 IST, March 22nd 2023
ISRO in talks for a Moon mission with Japan, says agency chief

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Wednesday said ISRO has successfully done significant collaborations on its space missions and is also discussing a possible mission to the moon with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Somanath also said there is a good opportunity to launch a mission to explore the planet Venus by 2028. Read full story here

17:13 IST, March 22nd 2023
Key meeting chaired by PM Modi over COVID-19 preparedness underway

The meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness in the country, which is being chaired by PM Narendra Modi is underway. The decision to hold a review meeting comes after India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, with the active cases in the country surpassing the 7,000 mark, according to health ministry data. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19% on March 22. 

 

17:09 IST, March 22nd 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & MLAs to visit Ayodhya on April 6

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his MPs and MLAs, are expected to visit Ayodhya on April 6.

16:19 IST, March 22nd 2023
Arvind Kejriwal addresses media on Delhi Budget 2023

 

"We have given big boost to Infrastructure in this budget," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media on Delhi Budget 2023.

16:11 IST, March 22nd 2023
Rescue operation underway after explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district

At least eight have been reported dead and several injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district.

Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi said, "Rescue operation is going on. Spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details."

 

15:52 IST, March 22nd 2023
Eight dead, 13 injured after fire broke out at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district

At least eight people lost their lives while 13 others sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district on Wednesday, March 22. According to sources, the people who received severe injuries have been taken to the Kancheerpuram government hospital for treatment.

15:35 IST, March 22nd 2023
Opposition leaders hold meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence

Opposition parties hold meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Thursday (March 23). The Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have also been invited to the meeting.

15:17 IST, March 22nd 2023
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea of Ex-Delhi Minister Satyender Jain

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (March 22) reserved the order on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case.

14:40 IST, March 22nd 2023
PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high level meeting to review the Covid related situation and public health preparedness at 4:30pm today, March 22. 

14:21 IST, March 22nd 2023
Sisodia urges Court to allow him carry religious books

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. According to reports, the court has directed to him to move an application in this regard, and it will allow. It came after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5, 2023.

14:14 IST, March 22nd 2023
No relief for Sisodia in excise policy case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5.

14:07 IST, March 22nd 2023
Manish Sisodia appears in Delhi court

ED brought Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court after the end of the remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy. 

14:01 IST, March 22nd 2023
Manish Sisodia reaches Rouse Avenue Court

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Rouse Avenue Court; hearing to begin shortly in excise policy case. 

13:35 IST, March 22nd 2023
Bike on which 'Waris Punjba De' Chief Amritpal Singh fled has been recovered by Punjab Police
13:11 IST, March 22nd 2023
Barricades removed from outside the British High Commission
13:04 IST, March 22nd 2023
India a role model for countries that are looking to digital transformation says Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union Doreen Bogdan

India is a role model for countries that are looking to digital transformation. India is home to one of the biggest startup ecosystems, digital payments market and tech workforce in the world. Under the vision and leadership of PM Modi, Digital India has put the country on forefront of tech innovation & adaption with game-changing initiatives like Aadhar, UPI and others: Doreen Bogdan, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union

