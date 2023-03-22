India News LIVE: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Lashes Out At Uddhav Over Shiv Sena Row

An important meeting of Opposition leaders will be held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar residence in Delhi, tomorrow, March 23. According to sources, the Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been invited to the meeting at the residence of the NCP leader.

The meeting, which will be held at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will have all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of EVM. The letter by NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the opposition leaders, reads, "In the All Party Meeting convened by the EC to discuss voting through Rural EVM, some of the political parties raised the very issue of voting through EVM."