India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives At Talkatora Stadium For Cultural Festival

The Indian Air Force's contingent has arrived in the UAE to participate in the military exercise 'Desert Flag'. The exercise will begin on February 27 and continue till March 17 with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft.

The exercise will be conducted till 17 Mar 23, with the #IAF participating with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Korea, and the USA would also be participating. The exercise is scheduled to start from Monday, February 27th," the IAF said in a statement.

"This is the first time ever that the Indian Air Force has deployed the made-in-India LCA Tejas fighter aircraft for an exercise öutside the country."