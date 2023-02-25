India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives At Talkatora Stadium For Cultural Festival

Last Updated:

India News LIVE Updates:

MoS Nisith Pramanik's convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters. IAF contingent reaches UAE for military exercise from Feb 27. Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Bihar. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. BJP and Mahagathbandhan to showcase political strength in Bihar.

Astha Singh
17:32 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, arrived at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to inaugurate ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival. He will also address the crowd.

 

 

 

17:05 IST, February 25th 2023
Delhi HC stays re-elections of Standing Committee

The Delhi High Court, on Saturday, put a stay on the re-elections for Standing Committee members. This comes after the BJP approached the HC following mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's Standing Committee election.

16:06 IST, February 25th 2023
BJP councillors move Delhi HC over MCD's Standing Committee election

Two BJP's councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved Delhi HC against mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's Standing Committee election. The hearing is underway, per ANI. 

15:19 IST, February 25th 2023
MoS Home Nisith Pramanik's convoy attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar

The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, the MoS for the Ministry of Home Affairs, was attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar on Saturday. According to the BJP, the attack was carried out by the TMC members. This comes amid a spat between Pramanik and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. 

 

 

 

15:01 IST, February 25th 2023
IAF's contingent arrives in UAE to participate in the multilateral exercise 'Desert Flag'

The Indian Air Force's contingent has arrived in the UAE to participate in the military exercise 'Desert Flag'. The exercise will begin on February 27 and continue till March 17 with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft. 

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Korea, and the USA would also be participating. The exercise is scheduled to start from Monday, February 27th," the IAF said in a statement. 

"This is the first time ever that the Indian Air Force has deployed the made-in-India LCA Tejas fighter aircraft for an exercise öutside the country."

 

 

14:36 IST, February 25th 2023
BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams AAP

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir spoke exclusively to Repblic on the scuffle that broke out in the MCD house. In the last eight years, CM Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything for the capital but only focused to go national. 


 

 

13:58 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi, Germany Chancellor's Joint Briefing At Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor address a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi. 

PM Modi said, "India and Germany's relationship is based on the deep understanding between the two countries. We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe. Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests".

13:53 IST, February 25th 2023
Vadra Congress aide praises Yogi Adityanath

As Yogi Adityanath addressed the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Congress leader Acharya Pramod lauded the state CM for taking a stand in support of Ramcharitmanas. Taking to Twitter, he said, "political opposition" has its own place but  "faith" cannot be compromised for the sake of power. I adore and appreciate CM Yogi Adityanath for taking a stand for Ramcharitmanas in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and slamming those leaders who insulted Ramayana.

 

13:28 IST, February 25th 2023
Amit Shah's rally in Bihar's West Champaran

Home Minister Amit Shah began his speech by paying his respect to the holy land. He said, 'I salute the land of Maharishi Valmiki, this Champaran land which made Mohandas Gandhi Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi. This is a very holy land.'

He took a dig at Nitish Kumar stating, "You all know that Nitish Kumar dreams of becoming the Prime Minister every three years. The Congress against which Jai Prakash Narayan fought till today, the jungle king against whom the NDA government was formed with the BJP, has sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad, the leader of that jungle king".

13:13 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC held in May’22. Will discuss ways to strengthen defence & economic cooperation, enhance talent mobility and widen S&T collaboration," says MEA.

 

13:13 IST, February 25th 2023
Mahagathbandhan rally in Bihar's Purnea
13:06 IST, February 25th 2023
3 police officials killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) security personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place between Jagargunda and Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits at around 9 am on Saturday, said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses deep sorrow over the martyrdom of three jawans in a Naxal attack in the Sukma district. Condemning this cowardly act, the CM said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain

12:40 IST, February 25th 2023
Congress President Kharge attacks BJP at 85th Plenary Session

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the 85th Plenary Session of the party and said,  "To stop this Plenary Session, BJP conducted a raid on party workers' residents. They arrested our workers. But we faced them and held this session. We will face all challenges in the country. Bharat Jodo yatra was like sunshine for the nation. Thousands joined hands with Rahul Gandhi & proved that Congress is still in their hearts. Rahul inspired youth.
 

12:40 IST, February 25th 2023
Owaisi fumes over Centre's decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad

After the Union government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad city as 'Dharashiv' on Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government for discriminating between the Hindus and Muslims.  He said, "Tomorrow we will hold a press conference about the decision of renaming Aurangabad. This move by the central government shows that there is an attempt to create discrimination. The government is trying to divide the Hindus and Muslims in the country." 

The AIMIM Maharashtra chief, Imtiaz Jaleel also took to Twitter and criticised the decision of the central government. He said, "Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now, wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad. A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight." 
 

12:20 IST, February 25th 2023
BJP's PC over Physical Scuffle In MCD House

Delhi BJP state working president Virendra Sachdeva and General Secretary Harshdeep Malhotra addressed a Press briefing over the scuffle that broke in the MCD house. "AAP only wants to create a ruckus in the house. Their goons are continuously not allowing the house to function. There are many people in the house who instigate their councillors. How can be mobile allowed inside the house?  The ballot paper is secret voting. This election should be withdrawn this is our demand. Mobile phones should not be allowed in the house.

 

12:11 IST, February 25th 2023
Congress MP Chidambaram hurls Gautam Das jibe

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter and shared Pawan Khera's picture with the caption 'Gautam Das'. This comes two days after Pawan Khera was deplaned in Delhi and was arrested by Assam police for his insulting remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

11:57 IST, February 25th 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets PM Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House
11:56 IST, February 25th 2023
AIMIM to contest next Lok Sabha polls from Aurangabad: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We will contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad and other seats and we will look into the possibility of an alliance with some other parties. It's a bit early to comment on with whom we will go in the next elections. In Telangana, BJP lost the 2014 and 2018 elections. This year also, in December 2023 BJP will lose the Telangana elections again. Give us some credit for that"

11:34 IST, February 25th 2023
CM Yogi's stern stand against mafia raj

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took stern stand against the Mafia raj in the vidhan sabha stating that whoever the mafia may be, the state government will mix them into the soil. Launching attack on opposition parties (BSP and SP), CM Yogi said, Prayagraj accused will not be spared at any cost. They gave patronage to mafias and bow down before them. We tool action as our government acted against mafias who were earlier they were protected & shielded by whom everyone knows.

11:28 IST, February 25th 2023
Rift In Mahagathbandhan?

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Rally which is scheduled in Bihar's Purnia on Saturday has brought a major embarrassment for the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi's picture went missing a day before from the event's posters. However, his picture has now been brought back after several Congress leaders in the ruling alliance expressed their disappointment. 
11:23 IST, February 25th 2023
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin campaigns at Sampath Nagar in Erode ahead of Erode-east bye-election
11:10 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi hits back at Vadra Congress' abuse politics

PM Modi hits back at Vadra Congress abuse politics during his poll rally in Meghalaya. He said, “Some people who have been rejected by the country are highly  disappointed, and are now chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi's grave has to be dugged)…but the people of India are saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi., your lotus will blooms)," 

11:10 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi on Education, Youth and Technology

PM Modi said, "We have got a lot of support from the teachers. This has encouraged the government to reform our education sector. The role of teachers is not limited to the classroom. Now, the world is at their disposal due to technology'.


He added, 'In Amrit Kaal budget, the youth & their future have been given most importance. For years, our education sector has been a victim of rigidity, and we've tried to change it. We've reoriented education & scaling according to aptitude of the youth demands of the coming times'
 

10:36 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi's post-budget address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a post-budget webinar on Harnessing Youth power- Skilling & Education.

 

10:25 IST, February 25th 2023
​ ​ AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at Centre over renaming Aurangabad ​

After the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP, says 'Centre is discriminating between Hindu and Muslim.

 

 

10:11 IST, February 25th 2023
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Scholz will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:45 am, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties. It is Scholz's first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post. People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to figure prominently during the deliberations.
 

 

10:08 IST, February 25th 2023
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur flagged off and participated in a Cyclathon in Delhi
09:45 IST, February 25th 2023
ABVP-SFI student groups clash in Hyderabad

A clash broke out between ABVP and SFI student groups in the Hyderabad campus over union elections. The ABVP blamed SFI for the attack alleging they attacked tribals. While SFI said ABVP started the ruckus fearing loss in the polls.

 

 

09:36 IST, February 25th 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in New Delhi as his two days India visit begins. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and hold a discussion on multiple issues in order to boost bilateral ties.  

 

09:36 IST, February 25th 2023
BJP, Grand Alliance to demonstrate political strength in Bihar today

BJP and Mahagathbandhan are all set to demonstrate their political strength in Bihar on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bihar today on a day-long visit. During his visit, Shah will address a public meeting in Lauria under Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar to strengthen the party activities.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance is preparing to answer Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a mega rally in Purnia where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and other leaders of Grand Alliance are likely to be present. Read Here.

