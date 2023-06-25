Last Updated:

India News LIVE: PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Concluding Historic Visits To US, Egypt

Two goods trains collided in West Bengal's Bankura leaving 12 bogies derailed. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the "dark days of emergency" and remembered those who resisted the emergency and worked to strengthen the country's democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Egypt (Credit: ANI)

01:52 IST, June 26th 2023
US President Joe Biden hails India-America stronger friendship, PM Modi's response wins hearts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Delhi, after concluding the historic state visit to US and Egypt on Sunday night. He was welcomed at Delhi’s Palam Airport by all the seven Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the national capital along with BJP National President JP Nadda. 
PM Modi, meanwhile, has given a heart-warming response to President of the United States, Joe Biden’s tweet hailing the stronger and more dynamic friendship between India and America ever. President Biden took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”
Responding to the US president’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi replied, “I fully agree with you, President of the US Joe Biden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”
 

23:25 IST, June 25th 2023
'Uddhav Thackeray if you've anything against my family, prove it' challenges Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "I called Uddhav Thackeray a dynast yesterday and he wasn't happy...He earlier spoke about the grandson of CM Eknath Shinde, yesterday he spoke about my wife. Uddhav Thackeray, I don't live in a glass house. You live in one. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others' homes. I challenge you, if you have anything against my family or me, prove it."

22:52 IST, June 25th 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacks Congress, AAP

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask Congress & Aam Aadmi Party that if Modi ji killed democracy then how did you win the elections of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan? Opposition parties are making these unrestrained allegations to mislead the public...Congress has done the work of strangling democracy. Emergency was declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975..."

22:27 IST, June 25th 2023
NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo speaks on Murshidabad bomb blast case

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo spoke on Murshidabad bomb blast case, he said, "In the recent case of Murshidabad, in which five children were badly injured in the blast. We wanted to go there to meet them for investigating this matter. The election commissioner did not give permission to meet the children injured in the bomb blast...Children are not even voters..."

 

21:56 IST, June 25th 2023
Continuous rain and flash flood block Mandi-Kullu Highway

Himachal Pradesh | Mandi police issues notice- It is informed that severe weather condition with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut has blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway. Also, the alternate routes to this highway are also blocked. The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall.

 

21:38 IST, June 25th 2023
Leh, Ladakh: 27th Sindhu Darshan Yatra begins at Sindhu Ghat

27th Sindhu Darshan Yatra started at Sindhu Ghat today. This will continue till 27th June. People from different states of India participated in the Yatra.

 

21:15 IST, June 25th 2023
Water level of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati marginally decreases, slightly easing the flood situation
21:14 IST, June 25th 2023
27th Sindhu Darshan Yatra started at Sindhu Ghat today
20:46 IST, June 25th 2023
Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates blood donation camp in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a blood donation camp in Agartala. On the occasion, the CM appealed to all sections of society to come forward to donate blood to balance the availability in all 14 blood banks.

20:27 IST, June 25th 2023
Violence erupts between CPI(M) and TMC workers in Raghunathpur of Purulia district, West Bengal

Violence ensued in Raghunathpur of Purulia district today after a clash broke out reportedly between workers of CPI(M) and TMC. Houses were vandalised during the clash. Injuries reported. Police personnel are now present in the area.

19:50 IST, June 25th 2023
BJP members including JP Nadda to receive PM Modi at airport as he returns from Egypt

BJP national president JP Nadda, MPs of the party from Delhi and Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport as he returns to the country after concluding his State Visits to the US and Egypt.

19:18 IST, June 25th 2023
PM Modi calls his Egypt trip historic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and called his visit to Egypt a historic one. 

My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President Abdelfattah Elsisi, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection.

19:12 IST, June 25th 2023
PM Modi thanks PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying to the Pyramids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying to the Pyramids.

He wrote, "I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come."

 

18:37 IST, June 25th 2023
Two people die after balcony of a building collapses St. Braz Road

Two people died when part of the balcony of a building at St. Braz Road, Near Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle Gaothan collapsed this afternoon.

18:02 IST, June 25th 2023
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers PM Modi 'Order of the Nile' honour

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "...Egyptian President Sisi conferred on PM Modi, the 'Order of the Nile' honour which is the highest civilian award in Egypt. PM remarked that the recognition symbolises two main things --- the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and the people of the two societies."

16:54 IST, June 25th 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt.
16:18 IST, June 25th 2023
INS Chennai participates in Maritime Partnership Exercise with Egyptian Navy ship El Suez

INS Chennai conducted cross-deck ship visits & participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with Egyptian Navy ship El Suez reaffirming the high level of interoperability between the two navies.

 

15:58 IST, June 25th 2023
Five-year-old girl dies due to collision with Fortuner car

DCP Rohit Meena said, "On June 21, an accident occurred around 3:30 pm in Krishna Nagar where a five-year-old girl died after a collision with a Fortuner car. Our Krishna Nagar team immediately investigated the incident and traced the vehicle that caused the accident. The driver of the car was arrested."

15:19 IST, June 25th 2023
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM on flood situation in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me today and inquired about the flood situation in Assam. He said NDRF has been kept on stand-by and for any emergency Govt of India is there. I've told him that as of now the situation is under control and are constantly monitoring the situation."

15:07 IST, June 25th 2023
PM Modi visits historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo

PM Narendra Modi visited the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, currently maintained by the Indian Bohra community Interacting with community leaders, PM praised the strong people to people ties between India and Egypt.

 

 

14:33 IST, June 25th 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Demolition underway at mafia Vinod Upadhyay's brother Sanjay's residence

Gorakhpur District Administration on Sunday demolished Mafia Vinod Upadhyay's brother Sanjay Upadhyay's house. Vinod Upadhyay is currently evading the police custody and has a bounty of Rs 50,000. Also, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in the gangster case. According to reports, Vinod has more than 30 cases against him, including cases of attempted murder, the Gangster Act, and the Arms Act, among others.

The demolition of Sanjay Upadhyay's house comes amid police attempts to catch the criminal brothers.

"This was the land of a cold storage plant and was encroached upon by Vinod Upadhyay, Sanjay Upadhyay, and their gang members. Sanjay Upadhyay is currently absconding and has a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. He has many cases registered against him," said Krishna Bishnoi, SP City Gorakhpur.

14:03 IST, June 25th 2023
Delhi rainfalls: Portion of a building collapses in RK Puram market area

 

A portion of a building collapsed in the RK Puram market area on Sunday morning following heavy rainfall.

13:31 IST, June 25th 2023
Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in roof collapse due to heavy rainfall in Muzaffarnagar

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured due to a roof collapse following heavy rainfall in the Muzaffarnagar Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

13:05 IST, June 25th 2023
IAF carries out Exercise Ranvijay

 

IAF carries out Exercise Ranvijay with focus on integrated operations where day and night operations by combat aircraft including the Su-30s were conducted.

"Exercise Ranvijay was conducted in UB Hills and Central Air Command Area of Responsibility from June 16 to 23 wherein full specturm operations by all combat assests by day and night were carried out," Central Air Command of the IAF said. 
 

13:01 IST, June 25th 2023
'Cong committed the sin of subverting the Constitution': Dharmendra Pradhan on emergency anniversary

Marking the 48th anniversary of The Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Prime Minister along with several BJP leaders paid homage to the those who faced the dark phase of emergency. Slamming the Congress party Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Congress is the party that imposed an emergency in the country in 1975. They committed the sin of subverting the Constitution in the country, and we celebrate the same day as a black day. Today's youth must remember how much Congress is dangerous for the country."

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party, also tweeted a poster with Indira Gandhi's face along with the words "the darkest chapter of Indian democracy".

12:51 IST, June 25th 2023
Delhi: Woman found dead outside garbage dump in Sabzi Mandi

A woman's body was found outside a garbage dump near a hospital in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, police said. According to the officials, the unidentified body carried no external injury marks or signs of sexual assault. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

12:46 IST, June 25th 2023
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi reviews ongoing development work in Vrindavan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing development work in Vrindavan on Sunday. CM Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Mathura from Saturday.

12:00 IST, June 25th 2023
Rain lashes several parts of Chhattisgarh's Raipur city

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Sunday morning.

11:55 IST, June 25th 2023
Maharashtra: 3 injured as restaurant roof collapses in Thane due to heavy rainfall

At least three people, including two women and one man, were injured after the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, said civic officials on Sunday. The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

11:50 IST, June 25th 2023
Active COVID cases in India rise to 1,670

Active COVID cases:

India recorded 80 new COVID infection cases, while the active cases have soars to 1,670 from 1,653, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Deaths:

Death caused due to coronavirus was recorded at 5,31,903, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,952).

Recovery rate:

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, per health ministry website.

