India News LIVE: PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Concluding Historic Visits To US, Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Delhi, after concluding the historic state visit to US and Egypt on Sunday night. He was welcomed at Delhi’s Palam Airport by all the seven Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the national capital along with BJP National President JP Nadda.

PM Modi, meanwhile, has given a heart-warming response to President of the United States, Joe Biden’s tweet hailing the stronger and more dynamic friendship between India and America ever. President Biden took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”

Responding to the US president’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi replied, “I fully agree with you, President of the US Joe Biden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”



