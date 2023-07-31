India News LIVE: Water Logging In Several Parts Of Bhubaneswar Due To Heavy Rains

Quick links:
Heavy rains in Bhubaneswar (Credit: ANI)
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/rpeL3Eh4zZ— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' KC Venugopal on Monday stated that, "Since last 90 days Manipur is burning...but till now PM Modi broke his silence only once...we are ready for any discussion, today we told the chairman (Rajya Sabha)...if the PM is ready to come to the Parliament, we are ready for discussion."
#WATCH | Water logging witnessed in Bhubaneswar after rain lashes several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Pze7O6ymU3— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Delhi | PM Modi will chair a meeting of 48 NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha in the Parliament Annexe Building today— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
MPs have started arriving at the venue for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/liheSiPNgh
Nuh Deputy Commissioner called a meeting of both parties today at 8:30 pm. Earlier today a clash broke out between two groups in the area. Police force has been deployed in the area.
The Centre has deployed three companies of Para military forces and they will be air dropped in Nuh. The Haryana government has got assistance from Union government. The entry points to Nuh have been sealed from all sides.
Land For Jobs Scam | Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches the properties worth 6 crores of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.#ED #LaluPrasadYadav #LandForJobsScam #BiharNews #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/MeCuTJIgkd— Republic (@republic) July 31, 2023
#BREAKING | BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh Bablu files nomination for WFI elections#WFIElections #BrijBhushanSharanSingh #WFI #SanjaySinghBablu pic.twitter.com/aUgde86RW3— Republic (@republic) July 31, 2023
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "BJP has to accept that they're not ruling in the mcd house since the delhi public gave the mandate to aap in the corporation. We are waiting for the SC's verdict on nominated councillors and until the pending verdict comes we shouldn't focus on party politics and focus on technicalities as per the DMC act and constitution to form ward committees,
The Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad would seek custody of Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar from National Investigation Agency. He is in the central agency's custody till 8th august. He was arrested in the ISIS Maharashtra Module case.
The Anti Terror Squad suspects possible links between ISIS Module Maharashtra case and Al Sufa case.
Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to lead INDIA alliance floor leaders and 21 MPs delegation to meet President Droupadi Murmu.
As per ANI, he has sought an appointment from the President of India for a meeting to raise the issue of Manipur.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition over the discussusion of Manipur violence in the Parliament and said the opposition who claims to have a discussion on the topic, did not let it happen.
She said, "Today you saw in the Rajya Sabha what happened. According to the listing a discussion on Manipur had to happen but the opposition who claimed to have a discussion on Manipur didn't let it happen. They ran away from discussion."
Sitharaman added, "Through media i want to convey, that today it's clear that opposition was shedding crocodile tears on the manipur issue."
Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka said, "Five people died on the spot when an under-construction culvert collapsed near Uparasaza, Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada district today. A number of people are still feared trapped under debris."
A verbal spat broke out between AAP and BJP councillors in the MCD house and the slogans were also raised against the death of 3 children who died in Yamuna. Following the ruckus the house was also adjourned for 15 minutes.
GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve while speaking at the Mumbai Train firing incident said, "Investigation is going on. RPF constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur express train after it crossed palghar station. Jawan Chetan Singh shots dead 4 persons on board train."
"He fired shots at 3 civilians. It is too early to arrive at a conclusion. Videos being verified. Can’t comment on whether accused is mentally unstable," he added.
street vendors of mahadevapura holds protest at freedom park as they were not allowed to trade on streets.
Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "Today is the last day for filing of nominations for the federation’s elections (Wrestling Federation of India, WFI)...Nobody from my family is filing a nomination."
Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Arjun Singh on Monday slammed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and attacked the Congress government saying that women are not safe in the state. "Women are not safe in Rajasthan. We will stage a protest on Tuesday (August 1) in Rajasthan. The bribing cases are increasing 22% every month in teh state," he added.
CJI DY Chandrachud asked about how many such FIRs have been filed since May 3, when the violence in Manipur started.
CJI DY Chandrachud asks about how many such FIRs have been filed since May 3, when the violence in Manipur started. https://t.co/7YAd8OOMO4— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
56 dengue cases were reported in the last week in Delhi. 11 cases of Malaria were also reported in the same time period. Not a single case of Chikungunya has been reported in Delhi for the third consecutive week, informed Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the two victim women from Manipur, says the women are against the CBI probe into the case and transfer of case to Assam.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for government, says we have never requested the trial to be transferred to Assam. We have said that the matter be transferred outside Manipur. We never said Assam, SG says.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, July 31, spoke for the first time on the controversy revolving around Gyanvapi Mosque and has said that the Muslim side should accept that it was a “historical mistake”.
“If we call it a mosque, it would be a controversy. I feel God has given us a vision, so we must see it. What is Trishul doing inside a masjid? We did not keep it. There's Jyotirling, idols of deities inside the mosque. The walls of the complex are screaming the truth. I feel muslim side must give a proposal that there has been a historical mistake and there should be a solution to it.”
Delhi's former Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi.
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi reaches Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 Crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Forensic teams arrived at the Mumbai Central Station to Collect the chemical evidences and blood stains from the Coach.
A suspicious bag (Likely IED) found near on NH-44 near North Kashmir's Zangam Pattan. Following this, traffic was suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway.
"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it," CPRO Western Railway said.
#WATCH | CPRO Western Railway, says "An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a… pic.twitter.com/mzVnz7Rn7v— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "I laud the MPs who went to Manipur as part of I.N.D.I.A alliance and tried to soothe the wounds of the people there. The information coming from Manipur is heart-wrenching."
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says" I laud the MPs who went to Manipur as part of I.N.D.I.A alliance and tried to soothe the wounds of the people there...The information coming from Manipur is heart-wrenching..." pic.twitter.com/0q5X6GIy6r— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Several posters stating “Go Back Modi” have been put up in Pune by Congress party's youth wing.
Many party leaders including NCP leaders have already expressed reservations about Sharad Pawar sharing stage with PM Modi during the function.
Meanwhile, Pawar is in Pune today and a delegation of local leaders is likely to meet him.
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead four persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said. The incident reportedly occurred in train no 12956 Jaipur at 5.23 on July 31. It was confirmed that CT Chetan in escort duty has fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram.
The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said. Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai. Read More