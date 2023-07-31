India News LIVE: Water Logging In Several Parts Of Bhubaneswar Due To Heavy Rains

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition over the discussusion of Manipur violence in the Parliament and said the opposition who claims to have a discussion on the topic, did not let it happen.

She said, "Today you saw in the Rajya Sabha what happened. According to the listing a discussion on Manipur had to happen but the opposition who claimed to have a discussion on Manipur didn't let it happen. They ran away from discussion."

Sitharaman added, "Through media i want to convey, that today it's clear that opposition was shedding crocodile tears on the manipur issue."