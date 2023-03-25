Last Updated:

India News LIVE Updates: Congress' First List Of Candidates For K'taka Assembly Polls Out

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will hold a special Congress Party briefing at 1 Pm in the AICC headquarters.

Ronit Singh
India news

Image: ANI

10:01 IST, March 25th 2023
Amit Shah lauds CRPF for its contribution to internal security of country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day. He also lauded the contribution of CRPF to internal security of nation. 

09:42 IST, March 25th 2023
Cong releases first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The list, which mentions 124 candidates, also has the names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar. 

COMMENT