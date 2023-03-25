India News LIVE Updates: Congress' First List Of Candidates For K'taka Assembly Polls Out

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day. He also lauded the contribution of CRPF to internal security of nation.
#WATCH | Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day paid tribute to CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/FXCrlrHIce— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The list, which mentions 124 candidates, also has the names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar.
Congress party announces the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. pic.twitter.com/TC9vXJfrX5