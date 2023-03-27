India News LIVE: Oppn To Continue Protest In Black Clothes On March 28, Sources Reveal

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Veer Savarkar's insult by Rahul Gandhi is condemnable. He (VD Savarkar) dedicated his life for the country and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him along with criticising our country's democracy abroad. Insulting Savarkar means insulting people of the country."

Further launching an attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, "Those who used to say earlier they won't tolerate the insult of Savarkar were wearing black bands in support of Rahul Gandhi. It's unfortunate. They (Uddhav Thackeray) said they won't tolerate Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Will they beat them with shoes the way Balasaheb Thackeray did?"