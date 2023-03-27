India News LIVE: Oppn To Continue Protest In Black Clothes On March 28, Sources Reveal

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Veer Savarkar's insult by Rahul Gandhi is condemnable. He (VD Savarkar) dedicated his life for the country and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him along with criticising our country's democracy abroad. Insulting Savarkar means insulting people of the country."
Further launching an attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, "Those who used to say earlier they won't tolerate the insult of Savarkar were wearing black bands in support of Rahul Gandhi. It's unfortunate. They (Uddhav Thackeray) said they won't tolerate Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Will they beat them with shoes the way Balasaheb Thackeray did?"
In the meeting held at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the leaders of the like-minded Opposition parties decided that the parties will continue to protest in black clothes on March 28 as well in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. Final call will be taken tomorrow at a meeting at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition's office.
Nepal on Monday put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.
"Indecent remarks of the Youth Congress president shows the mentality of the Congress. Smriti Irani is our big leader who defeated Rahul Gandhi in his bastion. They can't tolerate that and are making such remarks," said Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj.
Congress leaders along with the leaders of like-minded parties arrived at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the party’s crucial meeting held in order to discuss further course of action that will be followed in view of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.
According to sources, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have also arrived at Kharge’s residence. Apart from the leaders belonging to the Gandhi family, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also seen at the residence of the Congress chief.
#WATCH | Delhi: Meeting of Opposition leaders of like-minded parties underway at the residence of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. pic.twitter.com/fPyvLJAruA— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
A female Cheetah 'Shasha' brought from Namibia to MP's Kuno National Park on December 22, has died. It was found that cheetah Shasha was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India.
A female Cheetah 'Shasha' brought from Namibia to MP's Kuno National Park on December 22, has died. It was found that cheetah Shasha was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India. pic.twitter.com/2VtAvchrNL— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
Karnataka bribegate BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested. He is the main accused in the bribery case. Earlier, Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth was also arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from a contractor.
#BREAKING | Karnataka bribegate BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested.#Karnataka #KarnatakaBribegate #MadalVirupakshappa https://t.co/u5hTxQ7OIi pic.twitter.com/9rZClMQQTr— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, now the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has given notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow, revealed sources.
Lok Sabha Secretariat gives notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate government bungalow.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
The allotment of the govt bungalow will be cancelled with effect from 23.04.2023. pic.twitter.com/eymsQlPC0n
Gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmed has been brought to the Naini Jail of Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh cops from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat in connection with the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced tomorrow, March 28, and all the accused in the case, including Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, will be produced before the court. READ FULL STORY HERE
Security at Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail was intensified on Monday as the mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj by UP police in connection to a kidnapping case. Ateeq qill be produced before a court on March 28 along with his brother Ashraf.
#WATCH | Security at Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail as mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are being brought here by police today, in connection with a murder case pic.twitter.com/cPBiDW7lxk— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2023
The convoy carrying Ateeq Ahmed has reached Naini jail in Prayagraj on Monday at around 5:30 pm. Watch LIVE
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Gujarat government and the convicts over petitions against the state government’s decision to grant remission to the 11 people convicted and sentenced to a life term for gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The convoy carrying gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed has reached Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday. Ateeq is supposed to be presented before a special court on March 28 in a 2007 kidnapping case.
According to sources, Ateeq will be kept in Prayagraj's Naini jail.
The BJP party is addressing a press conference at its headquarters in New Delhi over the ruckus created by the Congress party in Parliament on Monday.
Shri @PiyushGoyal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/kT8rMciwXQ— BJP (@BJP4India) March 27, 2023
#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | New picture of Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh surfaces #AmritpalSingh #Punjab #Khalistan #Republic #BhagwantMann #AAP pic.twitter.com/RYMIyQ8N6q— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
The opposition parties are scheduled to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss further action. The Congress party has been protesting in black clothes in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP.
The Mumbai Press Club expressed its displeasure over Rahul Gandhi "for humiliating a journalist while addressing a press conference at his party office on Saturday morning."
According to the Journalists' body, when Rahul Gandhi was asked an uncomfortable question on his disqualification as an MP, where he lost his cool and lashed out at the reporter and called him a "BJP worker." The Congress leader said, “Why are you directly working for BJP? If you want to work for BJP, then wear a BJP badge. Don’t pretend to be a pressman… Kyun hawa nikal gayi?."
The Mumbai Press Club deplores Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi for humiliating a journalist while addressing a press conference at his party office on Saturday morning.@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/pOBkfmZQoK— Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) March 25, 2023
Hundreds of people came out in protest against the Basavaraj Bommai government in Koppal, Karnataka. The protesters are opposing the government's decision to scrap the reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list. Read more here.
Maharashtra BJP MPs protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar.
#WATCH | Maharashtra BJP MPs protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/zEhIecvSic— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
#BREAKING | Ruckus and sloganeering resume in Rajya Sabha; anti-government slogans raised by Opposition in the house.#RajyaSabha #Adani #Parliamenthttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/mgyuoGzfhl— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
VIDEO | Umesh Pal's wife demands a death sentence for Atiq Ahmed. The former Samajwadi MP will be produced before a Prayagraj court tomorrow in connection with a kidnapping case. pic.twitter.com/26vCn7mLZu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2023
#BREAKING | Srinivas BV, Youth Congress Head insults Union Minister Smriti Irani at public rally.#SmritiIrani #Congress #SrinivasBV https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/rrjoRGYxR4— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
Delhi liquor policy case | Supreme Court tags BRS MLC K Kavitha's plea, saying as per norms a woman can't be summoned for questioning before ED in office & her questioning should take place at her residence, with other similar petitions. Matter listed for hearing after three… pic.twitter.com/rJn3NCHtlK— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
Congress MLAs arrived at the Assembly today wearing black shirts, in protest against the Central Government and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. House has been adjourned till 4 pm today amid sloganeering by them.
Delhi | Congress MPs meeting at the CPP office in Parliament. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and others present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/7BgPtqIUQc— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023
A strategy meeting of Opposition leaders is underway at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament building. Leaders of INC, DMK, SP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), RJD, NCP, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K NC & Shiv Sena are present.
#BREAKING | A strategy meeting of Opposition leaders is underway at the chamber of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament building; TMC joins opposition meeting.#Parliament #Congress #RahulGandhiDisqualified #RahulDisqualified https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/dE6HK1ciSr— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
When we speak in Parliament, they don't let the House function. When we speak outside, they take a decision that leads to disqualification. When we sit in protest in black clothes in front of these black-hearted people who butcher democracy, I'll show them my black watch & tell them that your time is up & democracy would come to the country after 2024. Opposition would form the Govt with a 3/4 majority: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.
#BREAKING | Atique Ahmed's convoy enters Uttar Pradesh.#AtiqueAhmed #Prayagraj #UP #YogiAdityanath #UPCM https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/awC2t2SRqt— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
#LIVE | As showdown continues in the Parliament, Opposition to hold strategy meeting.#Parliament #Oppositon #Congress #RahulGandhiDisqualified #RahulDisqualified https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/EFx55tA4wX— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
We want the truth to come out. If Adani's assets have increased in just two and a half years, what can be the reason behind it? If he has magic that can do that, we would like to tell the same to the citizens...If JPC is constituted, we would get to know about the magic and people would also come to know: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge