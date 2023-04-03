India News LIVE: Noida DM Reviews COVID Situation As Active Cases Near 150

Quick links:
On defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) would not have received any punishment if he had apologised, but he refused to do so. This is happening because of his arrogance."
Seven people including an inspector and four constables were injured after a mob allegedly attacked them here and eight accused persons were arrested on Monday in this connection, police said.
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangement for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.
A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign.
The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.
A 30-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said on Monday.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed Veer Savarkar in a Mumbai rally and said, "Savarkar instilled fear in British."
Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi. He tweeted, "discussed various issues pertaining to Punjab".
Met with @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji in Delhi today and discussed various issues pertaining to Punjab. pic.twitter.com/9ontJTiu7V— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 3, 2023
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls on Monday called on King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls on King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi pic.twitter.com/yj41NrKP02— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nita Ambani for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Basohli paintings, native to the Basholi region of Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir, have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, tweets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.
A proud moment for #Basohli region of district #Kathua in #JammuAndKashmir.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 3, 2023
The famous Basohli paintings have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
This unique painting known for evocative colors and deep-set facial patterns will now gain more prominence globally. pic.twitter.com/X1U54bVLBQ
China has released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to reemphasise its claim over the Indian state.
China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.
President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Shimla during April 18-20 and stay at the Retreat (Rashtrapati Niwas) in Mashobra in the suburbs of Shimla town, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said on Monday.
Hindu Front for Justice has filed a plea in Supreme Court in connection to violence during Ram Navami. The organisation has demanded an inquiry into the violence.
The dead body of a man was found in a plastic bag in Nabi Karim. There are injury marks on the head and the man was likely in his early or mid-thirties. CCTV footage is being examined and efforts to identify the body and arrest the accused underway, Delhi Police said.
After the Ram Navami violence in West Bengal, BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded that the president's rule should be implemented in the state.
"There should be president's rule in west Bengal. Either Mamata should accept she is not able to handle Bengal, or whatever is happening is happening as per her agreement. Bengal is unmanageable for Mamata, she should accept this," he said.
"People need to follow the COVID protocol. Wherever there is a crowd with more than 100 people, they need to wear masks and we’ve instructed that. We’ve also increased the testing. We’ve currently 724 active patients in the state but none of them is hospitalised," Haryana Home Minister Amil Vij said.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached two immovable properties worth Rs 31.50 crore situated at North Goa of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Kumar Wadhawan Directors of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd in the Patra Chawl redevelopment Case.
Slamming the TMC government over Ram Navami, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current government doesn’t have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they’re passing the blame onto others."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday held a sit-in protest over recent incidents of violence in the state after Ram Navami.
#BREAKING | BJP hold massive protests in Hooghly over Ram Navami violence. Tune in for more details - https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC#BJP #WestBengal #RamNavami #MamataBanerjee #Hooghly #HowrahViolence #TMC pic.twitter.com/RpPIivP22F— Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023
A flag march was carried out in Bihar's Nalanda two days after the clash. Security has been heightened amid tensions.
#BREAKING | Flag march in Bihar's Nalanda two days after clash, security heightened amid tensions. Republic reports #LIVE from violence-hit Nalanda - https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC#Bihar #Nalanda #BiharNews #NalandaClash #NalandaViolence #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/LniUe3CShK— Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023
Rahul Gandhi's bail was extended in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi till April 13, the next date of hearing in the case. Also, a hearing in the case challenging Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case will next be held on May 3 in Surat Court.
King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has reached the national capital. He was received by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
#WATCH | King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Delhi; received by EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/KniClmN5mE— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Surat Court where he will file an appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file an appeal in Sessions Court against his conviction in defamation case.
In the Malegaon Blast case, the 33rd witness to turn hostile. The witness made a sensational revelation in the court alleging torture and kept in custody for 7 days by ATS
Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
BJP addressed a press conference over Bengal violence and blames TMC for doing appeasement politics. 'TMC has given free hand to rioters'.
Amid the violent clashes in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee issued her first response and blamed BJP for inciting the clash. "This is what happens in West Bengal, you let us know and we help you out. To all the tribals, minorities, and students don't be scared. We will protect you and stop the violence. You don't have to worry and trust your didi. If you give me 1% I will give you 100%. I will protect you with my life this is 'didi surakhsha kavach'. BJP is provoking the riots and funding the violent clashes".
High drama unfolded in West Bengal's Hoogly as BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed of being blocked to enter the area. He stated that the bomb was thrown and stones were pelted from the Muslim area, not by BJP. Even police are involved as they are receiving instructions from the state government. Bombs are hurled amid the imposition of Section 144.
#BREAKING | Bengal BJP chief blocked in West Bengal's Hooghly from visiting clash site; BJP claims video proof against cops.#WestBengalNews #BengalBJPChief #Hooghly #WestBengalViolence https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/a0PUzXbBvO— Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023
Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal & 10 others noting that Bhatkal was repeatedly involved in terror activities to wage war against India. Court says, digital data extracted from devices regarding the making of explosives, and IEDs clearly show that he was involved not only in a larger conspiracy for committing terrorist activities but also instrumental in preparing IEDs and explosives.