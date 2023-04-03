Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Noida DM Reviews COVID Situation As Active Cases Near 150

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangement for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.

23:10 IST, April 3rd 2023
Rahul Gandhi would not have received any punishment if he had apologised: Assam CM on defamation case

On defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) would not have received any punishment if he had apologised, but he refused to do so. This is happening because of his arrogance."

22:38 IST, April 3rd 2023
Cops injured in mob attack in Hyd; eight accused held

Seven people including an inspector and four constables were injured after a mob allegedly attacked them here and eight accused persons were arrested on Monday in this connection, police said.

21:55 IST, April 3rd 2023
Noida DM reviews COVID situation as active cases near 150

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangement for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.
 

21:25 IST, April 3rd 2023
Case registered against DK Shivakumar for distributing cash during poll campaign

 A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign.

The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.

21:07 IST, April 3rd 2023
Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

A 30-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said on Monday.

20:28 IST, April 3rd 2023
'Savarkar instilled fear in British': Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed Veer Savarkar in a Mumbai rally and said, "Savarkar instilled fear in British."

20:22 IST, April 3rd 2023
BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi

Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi. He tweeted, "discussed various issues pertaining to Punjab".

19:50 IST, April 3rd 2023
EAM Jaishankar calls on King of Bhutan

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls on Monday called on King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi.

19:45 IST, April 3rd 2023
PM Modi congratulates Nita Ambani for opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nita Ambani for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

 

19:36 IST, April 3rd 2023
Jammu and Kashmir: Basohli paintings receive GI tag

Basohli paintings, native to the Basholi region of Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir, have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, tweets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

18:54 IST, April 3rd 2023
China provokes on Arunachal Pradesh again

China has released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to reemphasise its claim over the Indian state.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

18:24 IST, April 3rd 2023
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Shimla during Apr 18-20

President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Shimla during April 18-20 and stay at the Retreat (Rashtrapati Niwas) in Mashobra in the suburbs of Shimla town, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said on Monday.

18:06 IST, April 3rd 2023
Ram Navami violence cases reach Supreme Court

Hindu Front for Justice has filed a plea in Supreme Court in connection to violence during Ram Navami. The organisation has demanded an inquiry into the violence.

17:54 IST, April 3rd 2023
Dead body found in plastic bag in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

The dead body of a man was found in a plastic bag in Nabi Karim. There are injury marks on the head and the man was likely in his early or mid-thirties. CCTV footage is being examined and efforts to identify the body and arrest the accused underway, Delhi Police said.

17:36 IST, April 3rd 2023
BJP demands president's rule in Bengal

After the Ram Navami violence in West Bengal, BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded that the president's rule should be implemented in the state.

"There should be president's rule in west Bengal. Either Mamata should accept she is not able to handle Bengal, or whatever is happening is happening as per her agreement. Bengal is unmanageable for Mamata, she should accept this," he said.

17:22 IST, April 3rd 2023
'People need to follow the COVID protocol': Haryana Home Minister Amil Vij

"People need to follow the COVID protocol. Wherever there is a crowd with more than 100 people, they need to wear masks and we’ve instructed that. We’ve also increased the testing. We’ve currently 724 active patients in the state but none of them is hospitalised," Haryana Home Minister Amil Vij said.

16:56 IST, April 3rd 2023
ED attaches properties worth Rs 31.50 cr in Patra Chawl redevelopment case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached two immovable properties worth Rs 31.50 crore situated at North Goa of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Kumar Wadhawan Directors of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd in the Patra Chawl redevelopment Case.

16:52 IST, April 3rd 2023
'Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan': BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Slamming the TMC government over Ram Navami, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current government doesn’t have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they’re passing the blame onto others."

16:26 IST, April 3rd 2023
BJP holds sit-in protest in Hooghly over Ram Navami violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday held a sit-in protest over recent incidents of violence in the state after Ram Navami.

16:11 IST, April 3rd 2023
Flag march in Bihar's Nalanda two days after clash

A flag march was carried out in Bihar's Nalanda two days after the clash. Security has been heightened amid tensions.

15:15 IST, April 3rd 2023
Rahul Gandhi's bail extended in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi's bail was extended in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi till April 13, the next date of hearing in the case. Also, a hearing in the case challenging Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case will next be held on May 3 in Surat Court.

15:11 IST, April 3rd 2023
Bhutanese king arrives in India

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has reached the national capital. He was received by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

15:01 IST, April 3rd 2023
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat Court to appeal against conviction in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Surat Court where he will file an appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case today.

14:43 IST, April 3rd 2023
Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to challenge conviction in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file an appeal in Sessions Court against his conviction in defamation case.

14:36 IST, April 3rd 2023
Malegaon Blast: 33rd Witness to turn hostile

In the Malegaon Blast case, the 33rd witness to turn hostile. The witness made a sensational revelation in the court alleging torture and kept in custody for 7 days by ATS

 

14:27 IST, April 3rd 2023
Excise Policy scam case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

14:04 IST, April 3rd 2023
BJP accuses Mamata of appeasement politics

 BJP addressed a press conference over Bengal violence and blames TMC for doing appeasement politics. 'TMC has given free hand to rioters'.

 

13:46 IST, April 3rd 2023
Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for violence in Bengal

Amid the violent clashes in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee issued her first response and blamed BJP for inciting the clash. "This is what happens in West Bengal, you let us know and we help you out. To all the tribals, minorities, and students don't be scared. We will protect you and stop the violence. You don't have to worry and trust your didi. If you give me 1% I will give you 100%. I will protect you with my life this is 'didi surakhsha kavach'. BJP is provoking the riots and funding the violent clashes".

 

13:22 IST, April 3rd 2023
BJP Chief Sukanta blocked in Hoogly; claims police pressurised by Netas

High drama unfolded in West Bengal's Hoogly as BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed of being blocked to enter the area. He stated that the bomb was thrown and stones were pelted from the Muslim area, not by BJP. Even police are involved as they are receiving instructions from the state government. Bombs are hurled amid the imposition of Section 144.

13:13 IST, April 3rd 2023
Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal & 10 others

Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal & 10 others noting that Bhatkal was repeatedly involved in terror activities to wage war against India. Court says, digital data extracted from devices regarding the making of explosives, and IEDs clearly show that he was involved not only in a larger conspiracy for committing terrorist activities but also instrumental in preparing IEDs and explosives.

