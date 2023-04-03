India News LIVE: Noida DM Reviews COVID Situation As Active Cases Near 150

Case registered against DK Shivakumar for distributing cash during poll campaign

A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign.

The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.