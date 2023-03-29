Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Coming To Karnataka On April 5, Says DK Shivakumar

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha for Pune constituency Girish Bapat passed away at the age of 72 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre in the city on Wednesday.

India News LIVE: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away, party president Jagdish Mulik confirms

15:56 IST, March 29th 2023
WATCH: PM Modi on democracy at US summit

PM Modi spoke about India's democracy at the US summit.

15:27 IST, March 29th 2023
'Have requested EC not to use Gujarat EVMs,' says Congress Karnataka Chief DK Shivkumar

While briefing on Karnataka polls, DK Shivakumar said he has 'requested EC not to use Gujarat EVMs here.'

13:58 IST, March 29th 2023
BJP is going to come back to power with a massive majority: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
13:45 IST, March 29th 2023
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the launch of 7th tranche of commercial coal mining auctions
13:44 IST, March 29th 2023
“Terrorism not acceptable…” NSA Ajit Doval teaches lesson to Pakistan at SCO meet
12:55 IST, March 29th 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament.
11:50 IST, March 29th 2023
BJP MP Girish Bapat critically ill and is currently on life support treatment: Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital
10:23 IST, March 29th 2023
Sanjay Raut calls for 'opposition unity'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut, while commenting on his party's absence in the Opposition meeting, said, "We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well. We give utmost priority to the unity of Opposition. The opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country. We have already had discussions (with Congress) two days ago, regarding our internal issues. We did not attend the meeting at Kharge ji's residence but the opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country." 

09:11 IST, March 29th 2023
Protests continue over quota row in Karnataka
08:56 IST, March 29th 2023
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss Adani and Rahul Gandhi disqualification issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

 

08:54 IST, March 29th 2023
Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa sent to Police custody in connection with corruption case
08:50 IST, March 29th 2023
Congress party called meeting of its MPs at 10:30 am in CPP office in Parliament House
08:44 IST, March 29th 2023
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar throws Rs 500 currency during 'Praja Dhwani Yatra'
08:40 IST, March 29th 2023
“Will provide 50 pc subsidy on cooking gas cylinders”: former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy makes poll promise

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday announced that if the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) government is voted to power in the state, it would provide 50 per cent subsidy on cooking gas cylinders.

 

 

08:31 IST, March 29th 2023
EC to announce Karnataka poll dates today, briefing at 11.30 AM
