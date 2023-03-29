India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Coming To Karnataka On April 5, Says DK Shivakumar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut, while commenting on his party's absence in the Opposition meeting, said, "We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well. We give utmost priority to the unity of Opposition. The opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country. We have already had discussions (with Congress) two days ago, regarding our internal issues. We did not attend the meeting at Kharge ji's residence but the opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country."