India News LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Poll Bound Karnataka

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Shivamogga and Belagavi today
Shivamogga
11:35am - Arrival : Shivamogga airport
11:45 to 55 am - Modi at Shivamogga airport
12pm - Airport Inauguration and Addressing Public gathering followed by foundation stone laying program of various projects
1:30 - Will leave to Belagavi
Belagavi
2:25pm - Arrival : Sambra airport Belagavi
2:50pm - Modi's Road show begins at KSRP ground
3:15pm - Public program
5:10pm - Will leave to Delhi
Earlier, it took decades for vaccines to reach far-off places in the country. Crores of children especially in rural & tribal belts had to wait for yrs for vaccines. Had we worked with the old approach, India would have taken several more decades for full vaccination coverage: PM Modi
Earlier, it took decades for vaccines to reach far-off places in the country. Crores of children especially in rural & tribal belts had to wait for yrs for vaccines. Had we worked with the old approach, India would have taken several more decades for full vaccination coverage: PM pic.twitter.com/KuNxcrwsGI— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023
In this budget of 2023, we have stressed more on the aspects like housing for all, connecting house with technology and tribal development: PM Modi.
#LIVE | In this budget of 2023, we have stressed more on the aspects like housing for all, connecting house with technology and tribal development: PM Modi.#PMModi #PostBudgetAddress— Republic (@republic) February 27, 2023
Watch here-https://t.co/vAIBT2MH44 pic.twitter.com/CAqlWVCxK8
The concept of Reaching the last mile can only be fulfilled when there is no discrimination in the distribution: PM Modi's post budget address.
#LIVE | The concept of Reaching the last mile can only be fulfilled when there is no discrimination in the distribution: PM Modi's post budget address.#PMModi #PostBudgetAddress— Republic (@republic) February 27, 2023
Watch here-https://t.co/vAIBT2MH44 pic.twitter.com/gCSbzQKNBL
PM Modi's post budget address, emphasizes on 'good governance.'
#BREAKING | PM Modi's post budget address, emphasizes on 'good governance.'#PMModi #PostBudgetAddress— Republic (@republic) February 27, 2023
Watch here-https://t.co/vAIBT2MH44 pic.twitter.com/nUM0GdR7Nz
Most essential condition for success of any govt work or project is good governance. When work is measurable & constantly monitored, natural that you can meet goals set within a timeframe & get desired results:PM speaks on how Amrit Kaal Budget focuses on 'Reaching the Last Mile'
Most essential condition for success of any govt work or project is good governance. When work is measurable & constantly monitored, natural that you can meet goals set within a timeframe & get desired results:PM speaks on how Amrit Kaal Budget focuses on 'Reaching the Last Mile' pic.twitter.com/T6AB5BE2fp— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023
- Polling begins in Erode East constituency in TN
- Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray.
- Voting begins for Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly bypoll.
- Voting begins for 60-member Nagaland Assembly.
- Polling begins in Meghalaya, over 21 lakh voters to seal electoral fate of 369 candidates.
Horrific accident on Yamuna Expressway.
Double decker bus going from Noida to Bihar uncontrolled and overturned after colliding with the divider. there was screams on the spot. 3 passengers died, 40 passengers injured, 12 in critical condition. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital for treatment.
The overturned bus was removed with the help of a crane and the traffic started. The incident happened at around 11 o'clock in the night. Police Station Surir area Yamuna Expressway incident.
Incident near milestone number 88 of Yamuna Expressway of Surir police station area. According to the information, the bus had left from Narela in Delhi, which was going to Darbhanga in Bihar. People working in different areas of Delhi had boarded the bus at around 9 am. Everyone was asleep at the time of the accident, the time of the accident was around 11:00 pm.
There was a scream as soon as the bus turned around. The bus first hit the divider and overturned. On information, other than Surir police, the officers reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The injured were taken out of the bus and taken to the district hospital through an ambulance.
Mathura,UP |A bus going from Delhi to Bihar on the Yamuna Expressway overturned after colliding with the divider. In the incident, 3 people died on the spot and 12 injured have been sent to the district hospital. Probe underway: DM Pulkit Khare, Mathura (26.02) pic.twitter.com/I3whFvxqwd— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2023
PM Modi's one-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka will see a series of new projects being launched in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts, including smart city projects, railways and road projects, and rural water connectivity projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts.
He will also release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN.