India News LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Poll Bound Karnataka

PM Modi will take a walk-through and inspect the newly built airport, after which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects in Shivamogga. Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI for not cooperating. A bureaucrat told ED that Sisodia played key role in framing the Excise Policy.  

Abhishek Raval
10:33 IST, February 27th 2023
PM Modi to visit Shivamogga and Belagavi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Shivamogga and Belagavi today

Shivamogga

11:35am - Arrival : Shivamogga airport

11:45 to 55 am - Modi at Shivamogga airport

12pm - Airport Inauguration and Addressing Public gathering followed by foundation stone laying program of various projects

1:30 - Will leave to Belagavi

Belagavi

2:25pm - Arrival : Sambra airport Belagavi

2:50pm - Modi's Road show begins at KSRP ground

3:15pm - Public program 

5:10pm - Will leave to Delhi

10:25 IST, February 27th 2023
Centre's vaccination coverage strategy superior compared to previous regimes: PM Modi

Earlier, it took decades for vaccines to reach far-off places in the country. Crores of children especially in rural & tribal belts had to wait for yrs for vaccines. Had we worked with the old approach, India would have taken several more decades for full vaccination coverage: PM  Modi

10:21 IST, February 27th 2023
'Union Budget 2023 stressed on housing for all', says PM Modi

In this budget of 2023, we have stressed more on the aspects like housing for all, connecting house with technology and tribal development: PM Modi.

10:19 IST, February 27th 2023
'There should not be any discrimination in distribution', says PM Modi in post budget address

The concept of Reaching the last mile can only be fulfilled when there is no discrimination in the distribution: PM Modi's post budget address.

10:17 IST, February 27th 2023
PM Modi stresses on 'good governance' in his post budget video address

PM Modi's post budget address, emphasizes on 'good governance.'

10:14 IST, February 27th 2023
Amrit Kaal Budget focuses on 'Reaching the Last Mile', says PM Modi

Most essential condition for success of any govt work or project is good governance. When work is measurable & constantly monitored, natural that you can meet goals set within a timeframe & get desired results:PM speaks on how Amrit Kaal Budget focuses on 'Reaching the Last Mile'

07:58 IST, February 27th 2023
Polling begins for assembly polls and bypolls

- Polling begins in Erode East constituency in TN
- Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray.
- Voting begins for Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly bypoll.    
- Voting begins for 60-member Nagaland Assembly.    
- Polling begins in Meghalaya, over 21 lakh voters to seal electoral fate of 369 candidates.

07:17 IST, February 27th 2023
Accident on Yamuna Expressway, 3 dead, 40 injured

Horrific accident on Yamuna Expressway.

Double decker bus going from Noida to Bihar uncontrolled and overturned after colliding with the divider. there was screams on the spot. 3 passengers died, 40 passengers injured, 12 in critical condition. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

The overturned bus was removed with the help of a crane and the traffic started. The incident happened at around 11 o'clock in the night. Police Station Surir area Yamuna Expressway incident.

Incident near milestone number 88 of Yamuna Expressway of Surir police station area. According to the information, the bus had left from Narela in Delhi, which was going to Darbhanga in Bihar. People working in different areas of Delhi had boarded the bus at around 9 am. Everyone was asleep at the time of the accident, the time of the accident was around 11:00 pm.

There was a scream as soon as the bus turned around. The bus first hit the divider and overturned. On information, other than Surir police, the officers reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The injured were taken out of the bus and taken to the district hospital through an ambulance.

06:46 IST, February 27th 2023
PM Modi To Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport In Karnataka today

PM Modi's one-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka will see a series of new projects being launched in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts, including smart city projects, railways and road projects, and rural water connectivity projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts. 

He will also release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN.

