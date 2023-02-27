India News LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Poll Bound Karnataka

Horrific accident on Yamuna Expressway.

Double decker bus going from Noida to Bihar uncontrolled and overturned after colliding with the divider. there was screams on the spot. 3 passengers died, 40 passengers injured, 12 in critical condition. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

The overturned bus was removed with the help of a crane and the traffic started. The incident happened at around 11 o'clock in the night. Police Station Surir area Yamuna Expressway incident.

Incident near milestone number 88 of Yamuna Expressway of Surir police station area. According to the information, the bus had left from Narela in Delhi, which was going to Darbhanga in Bihar. People working in different areas of Delhi had boarded the bus at around 9 am. Everyone was asleep at the time of the accident, the time of the accident was around 11:00 pm.

There was a scream as soon as the bus turned around. The bus first hit the divider and overturned. On information, other than Surir police, the officers reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The injured were taken out of the bus and taken to the district hospital through an ambulance.