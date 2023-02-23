India News Updates: Punjab Police Bows Before Amritpal; His Aide To Be Released Soon

Addressing an august gathering in Bengaluru discussing 'Indian Polity-65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji' organised by Samvada, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Jute, Milk, and Pulses are products produced on a large scale in India. Our policy is to include the poor in every scheme. We have developed the health sector. We have introduced campaigns like fit India and Khelo India."

"Medicines at cheap rates are being provided. Widows have been provided benefits. PM brought all students stuck in Ukraine. Terrorism and Naxal activities have been reduced. We have banned PFI. The defence sector has been developed," he added.