Last Updated:

India News Updates: Punjab Police Bows Before Amritpal; His Aide To Be Released Soon

The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab's Amritsar district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

Written By
Digital Desk
India News LIVE
pointer
22:49 IST, February 23rd 2023
G20 Presidency significant responsibility at critical moment: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "G20 Presidency is significant responsibility at a critical moment and I think there are a lot of expectations from India. We too must look at the world, and see how we can use it to enhance global awareness which is very imp for India if it is to develop the mindset of a rising power."

pointer
22:14 IST, February 23rd 2023
Assam Rifles apprehended drug peddler; seize drugs worth Rs 26 crore

Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended one drug peddler from Phaicham Veng on Wednesday and seized contraband drugs suspected to be WIY tablets weighing over 56 Kg, amounting to approximately Rs 26 crore in the international market.

pointer
22:14 IST, February 23rd 2023
Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023 passed in the Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023 passed in the Gujarat Assembly with a full majority. An examinee who has been convicted of an offence under the provisions of this Act shall be debarred from any public examination for a period of two years.

pointer
21:41 IST, February 23rd 2023
Fire breaks out near Municipal Corporation in Lucknow

A Fire broke out in the dumping yard of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in which several vehicles were charred. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

pointer
21:36 IST, February 23rd 2023
Jammu and Kashmir: Houses having built-up area up to 1000 square feet exempted from property tax

All the poor, marginalized having small houses having built-up area up to 1000 square feet have been exempted by the J&K government from paying any property tax to be levied from April onwards this year, DIPK Jammu and Kashmir said.

pointer
20:39 IST, February 23rd 2023
Amit Shah lists PM Modi's development work in Karnataka

Addressing an august gathering in Bengaluru discussing 'Indian Polity-65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji' organised by Samvada, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Jute, Milk, and Pulses are products produced on a large scale in India. Our policy is to include the poor in every scheme. We have developed the health sector. We have introduced campaigns like fit India and Khelo India."

"Medicines at cheap rates are being provided. Widows have been provided benefits. PM brought all students stuck in Ukraine. Terrorism and Naxal activities have been reduced. We have banned PFI. The defence sector has been developed," he added.

pointer
20:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
We deserve credit for bringing toughest anti-copying law in country: U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said his government deserves credit for acting against the cheating mafia and bringing the country's sternest anti-copying law which makes the provision for life imprisonment for those involved in cases of paper leak of recruitment examinations.      

pointer
20:11 IST, February 23rd 2023
EC is independent body which takes decisions on merit: Maha CM Shinde on Sharad Pawar's remarks

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's statement alleging the BJP of misuse of power over the Election Commission decision on Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Election Commission is an independent body which takes decisions on merit. Our government has been formed under the rules."

pointer
19:49 IST, February 23rd 2023
Telangana HC takes suo-moto cognisance of stray dogs mauling 5-year-old to death in Hyderabad

Telangana High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the recent incident of stray dogs mauling to death a 5-year-old in Hyderabad. HC said, because of GHMC’s negligence the boy lost his life. HC issued notices to CS, GHMC, Hyderabad Collector and others. The next hearing is on 16th March.

pointer
19:27 IST, February 23rd 2023
India vs Australia women's T20 world cup: Support pours in as Harmanpreet Kaur and co. look to make it into finals

"It's very important to win today’s match. The Australian team is very strong so Team India must play well. I hope she plays well this time. I hope India reaches finals," Sumit Sharma, Indian Cricketer Deepti Sharma’s coach, said.

Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey’s sister Ruby Pandey said, "We’re very proud of Shikha. We hope she makes India win today."

Shafali Verma’s father Sanjeev hoped that his daughter would do well in the match. "I have told her to play with positivity. Australia is a tough opponent but if team India plays in their style, they can take down Australia," he said.

pointer
19:12 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi Cyber Crime Police arrest man portraying himself as Flight Lieutenant

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Police has arrested a man, Kamal Sharma for portraying himself as a Flight Lieutenant. He reportedly defrauded over 100 unemployed youths in the name of providing a career in Indian Air Force.

pointer
18:47 IST, February 23rd 2023
Without furnishing FIR copy and notice, I was arrested by Assam Police: Pawan Khera

After Dwaraka Court granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera on orders to the Supreme Court, the Congress leader said, "Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today."

"Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his effort," he added.

When asked about his next step, Khera said that he will directly go to the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur.

pointer
18:36 IST, February 23rd 2023
CBI registers case against Gardenia India Limited for bank loan fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Gardenia India Limited, an NCR-based private firm which also runs Cinema hall and its top officials for committing a bank loan fraud of Rs 109.17 crore to the consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India.

pointer
18:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
Dwarka court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Dwarka court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court. The court granted him interim bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000. He was arrested by Assam Police earlier today.

pointer
18:05 IST, February 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh and his supporters vacate Ajnala police station

Amritpal Singh Sandhu and his supporters have vacated Ajnala police station after Punjab Police assisted to release his associate Toofan Singh. All the protesters shifted to nearby Gurudwara and wait for his release till tomorrow.

pointer
17:48 IST, February 23rd 2023
BJP government tried to harass Pawan Khera: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

"BJP government tried to harass Pawan Khera. I’m happy with SC's order, it's a tight slap on their face. I condemn this action by BJP. In Parliament also, we were stopped from raising issues. They are trying to eliminate freedom of speech. Democracy in threat," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added, "When Congress plenary session is happening in Chhattisgarh, our leaders are being raided by ED and IT. They (BJP) want to stop this session from happening but the people of Chhattisgarh along with the government here are working towards conducting this session."

pointer
17:28 IST, February 23rd 2023
PM Modi monitoring developments related to impact of earthquake in Tajikistan: Sources

PM Modi has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan. India is in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant government bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance, according to ANI sources.

pointer
17:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
Who Is Amritpal Singh Whose Supporters Are Running Amok In Amritsar's Ajnala

Amritpal Singh Sandhu, who also identifies himself as a Sandhu Jat, has been in the news for the last few weeks for his provocative and acerbic statements. He along with a large number of supporters attacked police personnel and stormed a police station in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday, February 23. He has been brazenly instigating his armed supporters to break law and Punjab. READ THE FULL STORY.

pointer
17:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
3 coaches of Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway

Three coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway halt earlier today. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty was reported.

pointer
17:19 IST, February 23rd 2023
Bihar: RJD leader Surendra Prasad Singh abuses Indian Army
pointer
17:11 IST, February 23rd 2023
Punjab Police to release Amritpal's aide tomorrow

After supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with police and stormed into barged into Ajnala police station, Polie said that they will release the associate of Amritpal.

"As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case," said SSP Amritsar.

pointer
16:45 IST, February 23rd 2023
Republic confronts Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal
pointer
16:44 IST, February 23rd 2023
Karnataka IAS Vs IPS Feud: Bengaluru Court restains D Roopa from making 'defamatory statements' against Rohini Sindhuri.

In IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri vs IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil feud, Bengaluru 74th City Civil Court has restrained all respondents, including D Roopa, from making "defamatory statements" against Rohini Sindhuri.

Sindhuri filed an application seeking a restraining order from making defamatory statements

pointer
16:15 IST, February 23rd 2023
'BJP is fighting for a complete majority in Karnataka': Amit Shah

Addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka's Ballari on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "BJP is fighting for a complete majority in Karnataka. The people of Karnataka are resolved to make lotus bloom again. On one side it’s Modi Ji’s BJP and on another side, it’s Rahul Baba’s tukde tukde gang Congress."

pointer
16:01 IST, February 23rd 2023
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said. There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra

pointer
15:55 IST, February 23rd 2023
They’re choking the opposition parties, says Sanjay Raut on Pawan Khera

"They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before the Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides & Cong leaders were raided by ED and CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is an emergency only," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

pointer
15:41 IST, February 23rd 2023
SC directs Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera; issues notice to Assam and UP Police

The Supreme Court has directed Dwarka Court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera. It has also issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.

SC said till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.

pointer
15:38 IST, February 23rd 2023
Pawan Khera tries to wiggle out; offers 'unconditional apology'

Senior Advocate AS Singhvi, representing Pawan Khera, said that the petitioner would tender an unconditional apology since it was not his intention to hurt.

Meanwhile, ASG Aishwarya Bhati showed the video to the bench where Khera made alleged remarks.

pointer
15:32 IST, February 23rd 2023
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court; Congress leader taken for medical check
pointer
15:12 IST, February 23rd 2023
Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake: Senior Advocate AS Singhvi in SC

Senior Advocate AS Singhvi sought interim relief for Khera and consolidation of FIR since several are being registered across the country Singhvi, representing Congress leader Pawan Khera, tells Supreme Court that Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake, a slip of tongue.

COMMENT