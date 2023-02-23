India News Updates: Punjab Police Bows Before Amritpal; His Aide To Be Released Soon

Quick links:
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "G20 Presidency is significant responsibility at a critical moment and I think there are a lot of expectations from India. We too must look at the world, and see how we can use it to enhance global awareness which is very imp for India if it is to develop the mindset of a rising power."
Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended one drug peddler from Phaicham Veng on Wednesday and seized contraband drugs suspected to be WIY tablets weighing over 56 Kg, amounting to approximately Rs 26 crore in the international market.
Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023 passed in the Gujarat Assembly with a full majority. An examinee who has been convicted of an offence under the provisions of this Act shall be debarred from any public examination for a period of two years.
A Fire broke out in the dumping yard of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in which several vehicles were charred. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.
All the poor, marginalized having small houses having built-up area up to 1000 square feet have been exempted by the J&K government from paying any property tax to be levied from April onwards this year, DIPK Jammu and Kashmir said.
Addressing an august gathering in Bengaluru discussing 'Indian Polity-65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji' organised by Samvada, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Jute, Milk, and Pulses are products produced on a large scale in India. Our policy is to include the poor in every scheme. We have developed the health sector. We have introduced campaigns like fit India and Khelo India."
"Medicines at cheap rates are being provided. Widows have been provided benefits. PM brought all students stuck in Ukraine. Terrorism and Naxal activities have been reduced. We have banned PFI. The defence sector has been developed," he added.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said his government deserves credit for acting against the cheating mafia and bringing the country's sternest anti-copying law which makes the provision for life imprisonment for those involved in cases of paper leak of recruitment examinations.
Reacting to Sharad Pawar's statement alleging the BJP of misuse of power over the Election Commission decision on Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Election Commission is an independent body which takes decisions on merit. Our government has been formed under the rules."
Telangana High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the recent incident of stray dogs mauling to death a 5-year-old in Hyderabad. HC said, because of GHMC’s negligence the boy lost his life. HC issued notices to CS, GHMC, Hyderabad Collector and others. The next hearing is on 16th March.
"It's very important to win today’s match. The Australian team is very strong so Team India must play well. I hope she plays well this time. I hope India reaches finals," Sumit Sharma, Indian Cricketer Deepti Sharma’s coach, said.
Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey’s sister Ruby Pandey said, "We’re very proud of Shikha. We hope she makes India win today."
Shafali Verma’s father Sanjeev hoped that his daughter would do well in the match. "I have told her to play with positivity. Australia is a tough opponent but if team India plays in their style, they can take down Australia," he said.
Delhi Police Cyber Crime Police has arrested a man, Kamal Sharma for portraying himself as a Flight Lieutenant. He reportedly defrauded over 100 unemployed youths in the name of providing a career in Indian Air Force.
After Dwaraka Court granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera on orders to the Supreme Court, the Congress leader said, "Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today."
"Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his effort," he added.
When asked about his next step, Khera said that he will directly go to the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Gardenia India Limited, an NCR-based private firm which also runs Cinema hall and its top officials for committing a bank loan fraud of Rs 109.17 crore to the consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India.
Dwarka court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court. The court granted him interim bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000. He was arrested by Assam Police earlier today.
Amritpal Singh Sandhu and his supporters have vacated Ajnala police station after Punjab Police assisted to release his associate Toofan Singh. All the protesters shifted to nearby Gurudwara and wait for his release till tomorrow.
"BJP government tried to harass Pawan Khera. I’m happy with SC's order, it's a tight slap on their face. I condemn this action by BJP. In Parliament also, we were stopped from raising issues. They are trying to eliminate freedom of speech. Democracy in threat," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
He added, "When Congress plenary session is happening in Chhattisgarh, our leaders are being raided by ED and IT. They (BJP) want to stop this session from happening but the people of Chhattisgarh along with the government here are working towards conducting this session."
PM Modi has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan. India is in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant government bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance, according to ANI sources.
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, who also identifies himself as a Sandhu Jat, has been in the news for the last few weeks for his provocative and acerbic statements. He along with a large number of supporters attacked police personnel and stormed a police station in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday, February 23. He has been brazenly instigating his armed supporters to break law and Punjab. READ THE FULL STORY.
Three coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway halt earlier today. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty was reported.
After supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with police and stormed into barged into Ajnala police station, Polie said that they will release the associate of Amritpal.
"As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case," said SSP Amritsar.
In IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri vs IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil feud, Bengaluru 74th City Civil Court has restrained all respondents, including D Roopa, from making "defamatory statements" against Rohini Sindhuri.
Sindhuri filed an application seeking a restraining order from making defamatory statements
Addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka's Ballari on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "BJP is fighting for a complete majority in Karnataka. The people of Karnataka are resolved to make lotus bloom again. On one side it’s Modi Ji’s BJP and on another side, it’s Rahul Baba’s tukde tukde gang Congress."
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said. There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.
The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra
"They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before the Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides & Cong leaders were raided by ED and CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is an emergency only," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
The Supreme Court has directed Dwarka Court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera. It has also issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.
SC said till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.
Senior Advocate AS Singhvi, representing Pawan Khera, said that the petitioner would tender an unconditional apology since it was not his intention to hurt.
Meanwhile, ASG Aishwarya Bhati showed the video to the bench where Khera made alleged remarks.
Senior Advocate AS Singhvi sought interim relief for Khera and consolidation of FIR since several are being registered across the country Singhvi, representing Congress leader Pawan Khera, tells Supreme Court that Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake, a slip of tongue.