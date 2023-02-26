Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Manish Sisodia's CBI Grilling On; AAP Raises Abusive Slogans Against PM

AAP staged a massive protest as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its headquarters in connection with the liquor policy scam case. Following the footsteps of Vadra Congress, AAP workers raised abusive slogans against PM Modi. Read all the breaking news here:-

14:58 IST, February 26th 2023
'BJP scared of AAP's rising popularity graph': Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi's new mayor Shelly Oberoi defended deputy CM, "Is it the crime of Manish Sisodia that he brought laurels to the country in the world in the field of education? That's why BJP is falsely alleging theft of 10,000 Crore on him. BJP is scared of AAP's rising popularity graph".

14:46 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP leaders including MP Sanjay Singh detained at Fatehpur Beri police station

 

14:46 IST, February 26th 2023
BJP holds press briefing amid Sisodia's CBI quiz

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press briefing and slammed AAP for staging the protest and called it a drama. He also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said, "For the first time, Rahul Gandhi has acknowledged what the Modi govt has achieved. He reached Jammu and Kashmir during his yatra and saw the tricolours all around".

 

14:36 IST, February 26th 2023
Delhi police warn AAP for violating Section 144

The Delhi police stated that the police warned the AAP leaders as section 144 has been imposed in the area.  'At Lodhi road picket near CGO complex, a few leaders & supporters of AAP party gathered with an intention to cross the barricade & protest near CBI. They were stopped & not allowed to cross the barricade. As such they sat on the main road, thereby obstructing the traffic'.

The police added, 'They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans. A total of 50 persons (42 men & 8 women) were detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai'.

14:36 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP workers staged a sit-in protest in Delhi

AAP workers led by party leader Sanjay Singh staged a dharna in the national capital. The Delhi police were seen dragging nd detaining the party workers. 

 

14:19 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP raises abusive slogans against PM Modi

After Vadra-Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during their protest raised abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes in connection with Manish Sisodia's CBI questioning in the Liquor policy case which is currently underway.  The slogans were raised by the women workers of the AAP. 

 

14:19 IST, February 26th 2023
Haryana govt suspends Internet services in Nuh district

With the communal tensions brewing over the twin Bhiwani murder case in Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government has suspended the internet and SMS services for three days in the Nuh area in order to stop the spreading of misinformation.

 

14:08 IST, February 26th 2023
Anger over targeted killing in J&K; locals protest

The furious locals staged a massive protest in the valley after a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in the Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma, and was a bank security guard by profession, the officer added. Security has been tightened and the entire area has been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.
 

13:40 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP's Gopal Rai defends Manish Sisodia

AAP minister Gopal Rai took to Twitter and said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak... I can't walk without a colleague, but the police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made my colleague get off the car. Policemen are taking me alone by entering my car. Hooliganism has reached its limits but neither will we be afraid nor will we bow down".

13:20 IST, February 26th 2023
BJP national general secretary meeting chaired by JP Nadda underway at party HQ
13:08 IST, February 26th 2023
Raghav Chadha says 'BJP falsely accusing Manish Sisodia'

AAP leader & Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha addressed a press briefing amid Manish Sisodia's CBI grilling. "I would like to ask BJP why they have been accusing him of doing a Rs 10,000 crore scam do you even know how many zeroes are there? CBI and ED raided his residence and all bank accounts but found nothing because these accusations are false. They just want to finish AAP and Arvind Kejriwal".
 

 

12:44 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP leader Jasmine Shah holds press briefing

AAP leader Jasmine Shah addressed a press conference stating, "We all know numerous scams were done during UPA government but they are free. AAP leaders are being raided and interrogated. AAP is the only party that can compete with BJP".

 


 

12:33 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP leader Sanjay Singh detained

As Manish Sisodia is being interrogated by CBI in a liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a nationwide protest. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has been detained in the national capital. 

 

12:29 IST, February 26th 2023
'Manish Sisodia not just a person but an Institution': Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Tell me any corrupt person, who gives pencils and books in the hands of children. Manish Sisodia is not the name of a person but an Institution, that changed the fate of millions of children. BJP has an illusion that AAP will also be scared of leaders going to jail".

He further added, "PM Modi ji and BJP are not afraid of Rahul Gandhi but scared of Arvind Kejriwal. That's why they are engaged in destroying Manish Sisodia, the one who is taking the country forward through education. If anyone can defeat BJP, it is AAP only. We are followers of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb.

 

 

12:29 IST, February 26th 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann backs Manish Sisodia amid CBI grilling

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann came out in support of Delhi Deputy CM. He said, "Manish ji you are fighting the battle of truth…the whole country is with you…the love of millions of children is with you…Bhagat Singh ji used to say that…my pen knows my health to such an extent…that I write love too. So revolution is written… We all are with education revolutionaries".

12:19 IST, February 26th 2023
'Punjab's law & order situation horrible' Amrinder Singh asserts 'Centre must intervene'

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed concern over the law and order situation of Punjab and asked the central government to intervene. "The law and order situation in Punjab is horrible. If they (Punjab Govt) are not able to handle it then the government of India will have to take charge. There are drones getting caught every single day, I think Centre must see it".

"He (CM Bhagwant Mann) is not interested in what is going on in Punjab. He is afraid of taking any steps. Police officials may have got orders not to take any steps during the Ajnala incident. The law and order have deteriorated in Punjab".

 

11:54 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP holds press conference as CBI grills Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and MLA Atishi addressed a press conference as Manish Sisdoia's interrogation at CBI HQ is underway. "If you will arrest one Sisodia, hundreds and thousands of Sisodia will emerge and come out on roads. Put all our leaders behind the bars, we will not be afraid. We are not scared of BJP and its agency, We are followers of Bhagat Singh ji"


 

11:40 IST, February 26th 2023
Civilians shot to death by terrorists in J&K

Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority namely Sanjay Sharma from Pulwama while on his way to the local market. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was an Armed guard in his village. The area has been cordoned off.  

 

11:31 IST, February 26th 2023
PM Modi on 'Digital India' & E-Sanjeevani app

During his Mann ki Baat address PM Modi stated, "The power of Digital India is visible in every corner as our country is moving towards development. Different apps play a role in taking the power of Digital India to every home. One such app is- eSanjeevani. The E-Sanjeevani app is helping in teleconsultation with doctors. I congratulate doctors and people for using this app. It helped a lot during the emic time".

He added that as we all know the power of India's UPI. "Many countries of the world are attracted towards it. A few days ago, UPI-Pay Now Link was launched between India and Singapore".

11:24 IST, February 26th 2023
BJP leaders and workers listening to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

BJP national president JP Nadda, all national general secretaries, BJP office bearers and security staff listening 98th episode of PM Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat".

 

11:21 IST, February 26th 2023
PM Modi addresses the 98th edition of Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his 98th edition of the monthly Mann ki Baat programme. PM Modi said, "All of you have made 'Mann Ki Baat' a wonderful platform for expression of public participation. We have seen in different episodes of the programme how the power of the country increases with the power of the society".

11:15 IST, February 26th 2023
Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI Headquarters; sec 144 imposed in South district

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had arrived at CBI headquarters in the national capital amid tight security. Section 144 promulgated in South District and entry towards CBI offices regulated to ensure law and order:

10:47 IST, February 26th 2023
'Converting corruption into event management won't help': BJP takes dig at AAP

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Aam Aadmi party stating that they should emphasise giving answers to the central agency as this event management won't help. He said, "Converting corruption into event management won't help them hide corruption. AAP did not give any answer on the liquor policy scam. One thing is clear they are busy hiding the truth. They should give answers to CBI, event management isn't required".

10:43 IST, February 26th 2023
Manish Sisodia addresses supporters at Rajghat

Manish Sisodia addressed the supporters outside Rajghat before leaving for CBI headquarters. "I thank you people for your love and support. This is a difficult and challenging time. Today CBI called me, when Bhagat Singh died for the nation then I can go to jail after being falsely accused. I want to tell you I have always worked with honesty, hard work and dedication. And you are the reason why I am standing here today".

 

10:29 IST, February 26th 2023
Security beefed up at CBI headquarters

The Delhi police have beefed up security outside CBI headquarters in the national capital. The police have issued a warning that no one else will be allowed to enter the agency's premises apart from Manish Sisodia. 

 

10:17 IST, February 26th 2023
Manish Sisodia at Rajghat

Manish Sisodia reached Raghat ahead of CBI questioning. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi came out in support of the Delhi Deputy CM.

10:17 IST, February 26th 2023
In Kerala, customs seize gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from Dubai passenger

In Kerala, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport. 4 capsules of gold concealed inside the passenger's body were recovered and seized. The passenger has been arrested.

 

10:11 IST, February 26th 2023
'Delhi will be waiting for you': Arvind Kejriwal defends Manish Sisodia

Ahead of Manish Sisodia's CBI grilling, Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of Delhi Deputy CM. AAP supremo tweeted, "God is with you, Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you".

In yet another tweet Kejriwal said, "How can that country progress in a country where those who give good education to poor children and those who make future of those children are in jail and who are close friends of the prime minister who scammed billions".

10:01 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP's Atishi Marlena alleged Centre doing political vendetta

AAP leader Atishi Marlena spoke to Republic as Manish Sisdoia's cavalcade headed towards Rajghat. She said as Mahatma Gandhi is the epitome of truth we are going to seek his blessings. Atishi accused central government of doing political vendetta.

 

10:00 IST, February 26th 2023
AAP supporters joins Manish Sisodia's roadshow
