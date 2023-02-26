India News LIVE: Manish Sisodia's CBI Grilling On; AAP Raises Abusive Slogans Against PM

The Delhi police stated that the police warned the AAP leaders as section 144 has been imposed in the area. 'At Lodhi road picket near CGO complex, a few leaders & supporters of AAP party gathered with an intention to cross the barricade & protest near CBI. They were stopped & not allowed to cross the barricade. As such they sat on the main road, thereby obstructing the traffic'.

The police added, 'They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans. A total of 50 persons (42 men & 8 women) were detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai'.