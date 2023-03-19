India News LIVE: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal May Have Fled From India, Claim Sources

Quick links:
Image: ANI
After Delhi police officials landed at the doorstep of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday seeking details of 'sexually harassed' victims that he mentioned in his speech during Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Twitter war has erupted between the Congress and BJP. In a twitter post, the Congress party posted Rahul Gandhi's picture driving a car, and wrote, "Did you understand Savarkar... the name is Rahul Gandhi."
In reply to Congress party's post, Law and Justice minister, Kiren Rijiju, said, "Please don't insult the great soul Veer Savarkar. Praying with folded hands."
Like-minded Opposition parties are set to meet tomorrow morning in LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
In a massive crackdown, as many as seven close-aides of Amritpal, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, has been sent to police custody till March 23. On the other hand, the Punjab police has arrested 16 aides of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal from Bhatinda.
As the mega crackdown on Amritpal Singh's aides continues, the authorities have recovered jackets and weapons from Khalistani supporters, claimed sources. Reportedly, radical preacher Amritpal is also making his own Army, named AKF (Anandpur Khalsa Force). The headquarter of his army is allegedly at Jallupur Khaira, the native place of Amritpal.
According to sources, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has submited a preliminary reply to Delhi Police notice on Sunday regarding his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech on 'sexual harassment of women.' In his 4-page and 10-point reply, he questioned process and the procedure adopted by cops 45 days after he made his speech in Srinagar, claimed sources.
According to reports, as many as 7 close-aides of Amritpal, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, has been brought to a court in Beas.
BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said, "A woman is raped and if Rahul Gandhi said this in front of the nation as an MP, then police have right to know this info. Today, police went to his home to deliver a notice and requested him to tell about those women. Now, Cong says democracy is in danger."
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while launching a stinging attack on Wayanad MP, said, "If Rahul Gandhi will not give the names of the victim women (of alleged sexual harassment) then how will they get justice? He had also said that he had met militants, then shouldn't he inform the police?"
According to sources, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh may have fled the country. The Punjab police have also lodged an FIR against him in the Jalandhar rural area. Reportedly, he has been booked into Arms Act.
Why is he (Rahul Gandhi) speaking about it (Hindenburg report)? Let SC decide about this. He must apologise in the Parliament for defaming the nation on foreign soil: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
G20 represents a big portion of the world and in front of them, this operation is being conducted. The exposure that big terrorist organizations couldn’t get is being given to separatists in Punjab due to the weakness of Bhagwant Mann stated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sunil Jakhar.
President Droupadi Murmu received a warm traditional welcome from the children and people of Lakshadweep on her first visit to the Union Territory on 18th March.
"This is police-to-police cooperation," says Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma on four suspected close aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Dibrugarh by Punjab Police
Delhi Police action against Rahul Gandhi worst example of political vendetta: Cong
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K.Annamalai, said, "The level of influence of money in Tamil Nadu elections is becoming unsustainable, we can't have elections like this. Pampering voters with multiple money and gifts cannot bring clean governance in decades."
Amritpal Singh's friend Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested from Gurugram (CCTV Footage)
"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao are making efforts (on their own) to forge an opposition alliance or front to fight against the BJP," says Akhilesh Yadav.
A video of a shocking incident has surfaced from Delhi where a man was seen beating a woman in the middle of the road and forcefully making her sit in a car. READ FULL STORY HERE.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence after a team of Delhi police led by Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda met him to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims who met him during Bharat Jodo Yatra.
One car used in their (Amritpal Singh's) convoy seized, and one Kirpan and a .315 bore weapon with 57 live cartridges were recovered from it. The car was abandoned after use says SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh.
A 23-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 55-year-old mother, chopped her body into five pieces and hid the body parts for months in the house. The Kalachowkie Police found the body in Lalbaug-Peru compound area decomposed in a plastic bag in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The deceased was identified as Veena Prakash Jain, who was last seen alive on December 26, said police who inquired the neighbours. READ FULL STORY HERE
Rahul Gandhi should not apologise for his remark on democracy during his UK visit, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it: Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda
Madras High Court says election proceedings for the AIADMK's General Secretary post can continue but results couldn't be announced. Justice K Kumaresh Babu of Madras High Court directs AIADMK not to declare results of General Secretary elections till disposal of applications filed by Manoj Pandian & others seeking interim relief; decides to continue arguments on the interim plea on March 22.
Notably, A petition was filed in the Madras High Court yesterday by the OPS faction against the election to the post of AIADMK's general secretary. HC is likely to hear the petition today on an urgent basis. AIADMK is scheduled to hold the election for the post of general secretary on March 26.
Delhi Police going to Rahul Gandhi's residence reminds me of the times of Indira Gandhi. Today's incident is not an ordinary episode. People of the country are watching it and will not forgive you. They are fascist people: Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
"What's their agenda is not clear," says Congress leader Arvinder Lovely on Delhi Police team arriving at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday.
"We are going to hold talks," says Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence.
On March 17, a bomb threat e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal. According to the mail on Aeroflot flight SU232, there is a bomb in a soda can that will explode mid-flight. Police registered an FIR u/s 182/341/505(1)b/507 of IPC at IGI Airport PS. Probe underway says Delhi Police.
A team of Punjab police comprising SP Tejbir Singh Hundal brings four suspects to Assam's Dibrugarh " There are 4 people. We will tell their names later," says SP Tejbir Singh Hundal.
On 18th March, at about 1830 hrs, jawans of ICP Petrapole, 145 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier apprehended a smuggler posing as a truck driver along with 40 biscuits of gold weighing 4667 grams at the International Border. The total value of the seized gold is over Rs 2 crores.
No Opposition front to take on BJP in 2024 polls is possible without Congress: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
"Strengthened Congress necessary for any Opposition alliance, but party's priority right now is upcoming assembly polls," he added.