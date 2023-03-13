India News LIVE: Ex-Maha Min Moves To HC Against ED's Case Related To Dapoli Resort

Quick links:
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, "France-led 5-nation naval exercise La Pérouse has kicked off in the Indian Ocean. Ships of India, United States, Australia & Japan Navies have joined the French Navy helicopter & shared commitment to rules-based Indo-Pacific."
The 🇫🇷-led 5-nation naval exercise La Pérouse has kicked off in the Indian Ocean!— Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) March 13, 2023
Ships of 🇮🇳, 🇺🇸, 🇦🇺 & 🇯🇵 Navies have joined French Navy helicopter carrier Dixmude & frigate La Fayette to display our interoperability, & shared commitment to a rules-based #IndoPacific. pic.twitter.com/IBpibyR2OY
Addressing an event, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "US-China rivalry is here to stay & it isn't short spin but it will be a long marathon they are engaged in. It has led inevitably to a naval arms race between the West & China similar to the World War-1 era between the allied and the central powers... For instance, China has inducted 148 warships in the last 10 years which I would say is perhaps the entire Indian Navy size and the process still continues."
Former Minister in MVA govt and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Monday moved Bombay HC seeking to quash the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sai Resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri. (Read full story)
According to BMC, 800-1000 hutments were gutted in the level 3 fire which broke out n the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area on Monday. The BMC said, "The fire in Anand nagar, Appa pada, Malad East has reached level 3. There have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are operating at the spot. One dead body has been recovered & was sent to hospital, enquiry of any injured and missing persons is in progress."
#WATCH | Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/rsH6a9JJ6P— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday stated that he had asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to submit a report on the incident of fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. Taking to his Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya who also holds a portfolio of Chemicals and Fertilizers, assured that the Centre will support to the state to ensure public health measures.
Have asked Kerala State Government to submit a report on the incident of fire at #Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi.— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 13, 2023
Centre will support the State to ensure public health measures.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Youth leader Santanu Banerjee who produced in the sessions court in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case has been sent to ED custody for 11 days. He will be produced before the court on March 24. He was recently arrested by the agency.
On Monday, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila stated that she will conduct a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in New Delhi on March 14 against CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's government over alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in the state. She said that she had to resort to this step to let the entire country "realise the magnitude of the scam".
The Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Investigation Unit (SUI) in the presence of the Executive Magistrate in Anantnag attached the house of an accused, Mohd Ishaq Malik, who was allegedly involved in terrorist activities.
Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir | SIU in presence of the Executive Magistrate attached the house of an accused namely Mohd Ishaq Malik who was allegedly involved in the terrorist activities. pic.twitter.com/wUhrNMNzOw— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
Ministry of Tourism said in a statement that India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism Ministers’ Meeting (TMM) from 17-18 March in Kashi (Varanasi), which has been designated as the first cultural capital of the SCO.
On Monday, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that with US Government's latest action on Silicon Valley Bank, the looming risks to Indian startups have passed. He added that the learning for Indian startups from this crisis is to trust the Indian banking system more.
With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups hv passed 🙏🏻— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 13, 2023
Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more.
Thank u to PM @narendramodi ji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuos leadrship n monitoring durng this 🙏🏻 #NewIndia https://t.co/yF1dnGy1BS
In a big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, son of Uddhav's close aide Subhash Desai-- Bhushan Desai has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Sena.
#BREAKING | Big setback for Uddhav Thackeray camp as Subhash Desai's son joins Shinde camp.#UddhavThackeray #Mumbai #EknathShinde #EknathSindeCamp— Republic (@republic) March 13, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/j86icpowpw
Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Rio sworn in as Nagaland CM after the NDPP-BJP alliance's victory in the recent assembly polls.
Speaking exclusively to Republic, Pulwama martyr's widow said they want their demands fulfilled. She said that the widows want to talk to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
#ThisIsExclusive | We want our demands to be fulfilled: Pulwama martyr's widow tells Republic as Ashok Gehlot government betrays Veer Naris.#Rajasthan #AshokGehlotGovernment #Congress #VeerNaris— Republic (@republic) March 13, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/fMCTDefBkT
Indian Army's Lt Gen Rashim Bali took over the command of Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. On assuming command, he paid homage at War Memorial Leh and exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly commitment and zeal.
Reacting to the FATF's case study on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor purchasing a "mediocre" painting from the Congress party for allegedly receiving awards and accolades, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Congress’ model of corruption comes out one after the other. Sometimes it is National Herald, sometimes others. Foreign agency FATF has said in its case study that how in the UPA regime, a UPA Minister pressurised (someone). I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi, ‘Was there any pressure to buy the painting at Rs 2 Crore? Why was there a need to sell that painting? And where did the money was used? Who is this Mr R who took the money and gave the painting?... Today the whole world is asking you questions on corruption."
#BREAKING | Union Minister Anurag Thakur's first reaction on 'art as kickbacks; 'Who is Mrs. R?'#UnionMinister #AnuragThakur #ArtAsKickbacks— Republic (@republic) March 13, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/90gKS9LVbz
Former Karnataka CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the first list of the party's candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, is most likely to be announced on March 17.
Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Congress Leader SS Randhawa said, "You should end your fights and talk about finishing Modi, if Modi is finished then India will be saved...Modi doesn't know the meaning of 'desh bhakti'."
He also said, 'If Modi is finished then Adani will itself be removed...our fight is not with Adani, our fight is with BJP, kill BJP, Adani-Ambani will be finished themselves...When Congress comes back, Adani and Ambani should not come with them. They should be jailed."
#WATCH | Jaipur: You should end your fights and talk about finishing Modi, if Modi is finished then India will be saved...Modi doesn't know meaning of 'deshbhakti': Congress Leader SS Randhawa pic.twitter.com/D2IUzDouOy— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended accused Arun Pillai's ED remand in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, by three more days. Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 7 for his alleged involvement in the liquor case. According to the agency, Pillai reportedly had several meetings with the alleged 'South Group' at the time of liquor policy formulation and implementation along with the other accused persons in the scam.
The SC on Monday said that a five-judge constitution bench will hear the batches of pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage on April 18. The top court said that the hearing will be live-streamed. It also gave the petitioners three weeks to file a reply to the Centre’s affidavit opposing same-sex marriage pleas.
Speaking over the Centre opposing same-sex marriage plea in SC, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The Government not interfering in the personal life of anybody. Personal freedom of citizens is never regulated by the government. When it comes to the institution of marriage, it is a matter of policy. There is a clear distinction."
The Supreme Court has begun hearing pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage in India.
President Droudpadi Murmu congratulated the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and RRR teams for the Oscar win."Congratulations to the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team for the Oscar win! I hope it awakens the world to the timeless message of our seers about our bonds with Mother Nature and all its children. ‘Naatu Naatu’, a global phenomenon, has made every Indian proud: kudos to the team," President Murmu tweeted.
Congratulations to the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team for the Oscar win! I hope it awakens the world to the timeless message of our seers about our bonds with Mother Nature and all its children. ‘Naatu Naatu’, a global phenomenon, has made every Indian proud: kudos to the team!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 13, 2023
The Delhi L-G Secretariat has forwarded the request of Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and ex-Ministers, Mangat Ram Singhal & Prof. Kiran Walia, demanding an inquiry under UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), into the matter of snooping and spying by Feedback Unit (FBU), to Chief Secretary, GNCTD for further necessary action.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in its annual report released on Monday, slammed Pakistan saying that the latter is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as it continued to engage in obfuscation and dilatory tactics. Despite our persistent urging that Pakistan respect its January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the LoC and International Boundary," the MEA report said.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday) amid a ruckus over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's London speech. This comes after Union Minister Piyush Goyal in RS demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London. To this, LoP Kharge said that BJP is not following rules and demanded that minister Goyal's words be expunged.
Lok Sabha also adjourned for the day.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Sri Gavisiddeshwara Matha in Koppal and takes the blessings of Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji.
#WATCH | Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Sri Gavisiddeshwara Matha in Koppal and takes the blessings of Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji pic.twitter.com/03pWouScgW— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers in the state who are severely affected by a steep fall in the prices.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced this decision in the state Legislative Assembly and said it will provide relief to onion growers.
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha calls on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ygorOa6un0— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023
"For CPM, China is dearer to them than India. Earlier also communist leaders made statements that India is trying to corner China. Being a Kerala CM, he should be more concerned about the people of India than wishing China's president for this re-election," said MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.
Congress painting sale to former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor used as FATF case study. 'Mediocre art used for huge kickbacks,' Financial Action Task Force said.