India News LIVE: Ex-Maha Min Moves To HC Against ED's Case Related To Dapoli Resort

Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Congress Leader SS Randhawa said, "You should end your fights and talk about finishing Modi, if Modi is finished then India will be saved...Modi doesn't know the meaning of 'desh bhakti'."

He also said, 'If Modi is finished then Adani will itself be removed...our fight is not with Adani, our fight is with BJP, kill BJP, Adani-Ambani will be finished themselves...When Congress comes back, Adani and Ambani should not come with them. They should be jailed."