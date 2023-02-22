India News LIVE UPDATES: UP Govt Proposes Rs 200 Cr For Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

Quick links:
Speaking on Adani's take over of Haifa Port, Israel's Ambassador to India said, "It was a very important move from our point of view because Haifa Port is our strategic asset. Adani Group has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be & to increase trade between Israel and India."
#WATCH | It was a very important move from our point of view because Haifa Port is our strategic asset.Adani Group has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be & to increase trade b/w Israel & India: Israel's Ambassador to India on Adani taking over Haifa Port pic.twitter.com/UeKBwPYYQn— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023
Presenting the state Budget 2023, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, "International airports are under construction in Jewar and Ayodhya, and soon five international airports will become functional in the state. The state government has decided to increase the number of runways in Jewar Airport from two to five."
Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday issued his first response after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to the sanction against prosecuting him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi.
"Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us"., Delhi Deputy CM tweeted.
अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023
जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt
"Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the country's GDP is more than 8%. I am happy to inform that in the year 2021 2022, a growth of 16.8% has been registered in the state's gross state domestic product, which was higher than the country's growth rate," State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.
The state government proposes to set aside Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor, which will come up near the Gorakhpur Link Expressway,
In budget 2023-24, the Uttar Pradesh government sets aside Rs 3,600 crore to provide tablets and smartphones to students.
Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance, Suresh Khanna, is presenting the second Budget of the Yogi government 2.0 in the state Legislative Assembly.
The state government will focus on infrastructure/industrial development, youths, women and farmers. "The budget will be an ‘inclusive’ one for the overall development of the state," said Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the 'real Shiv Sena' and alloted party name & ‘bow & arrow’ poll symbol to it.
Amid the ongoing outrage over the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, a case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and workers under sections 143, 151 IPC R/W 41/(6) for conducting candle light march in Chennai without proper permission from police officials.
The development came after Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with party workers held a candle light rally against the ruling DMK government in Chennai protesting against the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu, who succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted by a group of men, including DMK councillor Chinnasamy.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with party workers holds a candlelight march against the DMK government in Chennai pic.twitter.com/91MZbAjGWe— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023
Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passed away on February 22. The 41-year-old TV host and comedian breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi. She was reportedly suffering from a liver-related illness.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, agreed to hear the plea filed by Karnataka Muslim girl students seeking interim permission to wear a hijab while appearing for the exams.
Notably, the apex court in October last year delivered a split verdict on the ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions in the state. Read More