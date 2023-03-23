India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's Conviction Is As Per Law, Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

After Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The scared government is using its full machinery trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He lived speaking the truth and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him."

डरी हुई सत्ता की पूरी मशीनरी साम, दाम, दंड, भेद लगाकर @RahulGandhi जी की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है।



मेरे भाई न कभी डरे हैं, न कभी डरेंगे। सच बोलते हुए जिये हैं, सच बोलते रहेंगे। देश के लोगों की आवाज उठाते रहेंगे।



सच्चाई की ताकत व करोड़ों देशवासियों का प्यार उनके साथ है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 23, 2023