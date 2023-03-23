India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's Conviction Is As Per Law, Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Quick links:
At least three people have died and three others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Visakhapatnam's Ramajogi Peta area near the Collectorate last night.
After Surat Court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' remark, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should take a lesson from this."
BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi after the Surat court held the latter guilty in a defamation case. Prasad stated that if the Congress leader has the right to abuse people, the aggrieved has the right to approach the court and seek redressal. "Rule of law is there & rule of law will run here in India," he said.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has appointed Gajanan Kirtikar as the chief leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary party. Earlier, this post was held by Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut.
According to the Punjab government, all mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, till March 24 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety.
After Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The scared government is using its full machinery trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He lived speaking the truth and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him."
After getting convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and said, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it. - Mahatma Gandhi."
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to constitute an appellate committee to handle the appeal of passengers facing travel bans. The court also directed the petitioner Shankar Mishra, an Air India peegate case accused, to file an appeal in two weeks. Mishra had approached the court seeking a direction for the constitution of an appellate committee to challenge the ban order. He is facing a 4 month's ban after an incident of unruly behaviour while travelling from the US to New Delhi.
Speaking to reporters over Surat Court's order that held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects the Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering."
Despite the meeting with floor leaders of the political parties, a ruckus erupted in the Rajya Sabha, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourned the House till 2 pm.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at seven locations in the Gazwa-e Hind case that include three each in Nagpur and Gujarat, and one in Gwalior.
The proceedings of Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
In a big setback to Rahul Gandhi, the Surat District Court has held the Congress MP guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.
The proceeding at Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am. It is pertinent to mention that amid the ruckus in the Houses, the BJP has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to stay present for the passage of the important Bills.
A massive fire broke out in a packaging factory in Gujarat's Valsad on Thursday. Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.
According to Chhattisgarh police, an encounter broke out between police and Naxals near Bacheli police station in Dantewada on Wednesday night when the Naxals tried to set fire to one JCB machine and one truck used for doubling the railway track. "A JCB machine used in railway track doubling work and a truck used to transport iron ore were partially damaged in the incident," police said. Search operation in the area is underway.
A meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Rajya Sabha is currently underway with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in his chamber. The meeting is being held to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of the Rajya Sabha. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and others are present in the meeting.
Issuing a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked them to be present in the House today for the passage of important Bills. Notably, this comes when both Houses of Parliament are getting amid the ruckus over the Opposition's demand for JPC in the Adani row and the ruling BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his UK remarks.