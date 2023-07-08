WB Polls LIVE: Recovery Of TMC Worker's Dead Body Takes Total Casualties To 21

"What I have seen on the field is very disturbing. There is violence, murder, and intimidation. One thing I noticed is, it is the poor who get killed. The killers are also poor. How come the leaders are not there? Who is driving them? We should kill poverty, instead we are killing the poor. This is not what Bengal wants, it is not what Bengal deserves," West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said during a press briefing.

"The lack of peace and society will affect the new generation. I would not take it in the realms of politics. Politics is there but violence, I would like to keep off the purview of politics. There is nothing like our violence or your violence," he added.

"This initiative which I started of the peace room, is not meant for the election alone. We should establish peace at any cost. It is going to be a continuous exercise. We should work together to see that peace and harmony is established in the society," Bose said.

