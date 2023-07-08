WB Polls LIVE: Recovery Of TMC Worker's Dead Body Takes Total Casualties To 21

Quick links:
The dead body of one Samsul Haque was found at Goalpokhar's Sahapur in North Dinajpur. The deceased was a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, sources said. This takes the total death toll reported on Saturday, the day of the Panchayat elections, to 21.
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was hacked to death in the Bhagwanpur area of Malda's Vaishnabnagar. The deceased has been identified as Matiur Rahman. Sources say he was allegedly stabbed multiple times by Congress supporters wielding sharp objects. Six people are also said to have been injured in the attack.
"What I have seen on the field is very disturbing. There is violence, murder, and intimidation. One thing I noticed is, it is the poor who get killed. The killers are also poor. How come the leaders are not there? Who is driving them? We should kill poverty, instead we are killing the poor. This is not what Bengal wants, it is not what Bengal deserves," West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said during a press briefing.
"The lack of peace and society will affect the new generation. I would not take it in the realms of politics. Politics is there but violence, I would like to keep off the purview of politics. There is nothing like our violence or your violence," he added.
"This initiative which I started of the peace room, is not meant for the election alone. We should establish peace at any cost. It is going to be a continuous exercise. We should work together to see that peace and harmony is established in the society," Bose said.
"So much hatred and so many attempts of spreading false narratives and fake news have been made by the parties in opposition to us. Be it BJP, Congress, ISF or Independent candidates, their sole intention was to make sure that Bengal Panchayat elections do not turn out to be peaceful. Regardless of their attempts, there have been peaceful polling processes in about 13-14 places. Secondly, if we do count in 8-9 booths that have witnessed major incidents, we could add even the minor incidents of violence which might have occurred in some booths - amounting for them all to be about 60 booths," TMC leader Shashi Panja said during a press conference on Saturday.
"With extreme disappointment, we'd have to say that the central forces who had been deployed too have been involved in unlawful activities which have grabbed our attention. The BSF too have been propagating party preferences. Such incidents of their involvement have been brought to our attention as well," she alleged.
"We will approach the High Court for the elections. The Chief Justice division will hear our case. We demand that whatever instruction was given by the High Court, all the CCTV footage must be preserved. The lawyer of the EC told the High Court that all the instructions will be followed," BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said.
"We have demanded all the CCTV footage needs to be checked by the experts. And if fake voting is identified from outsiders, we will demand for repolling," he added. Adhikari further alleged that Election officers were also involved in ruining the electoral process and demanded an FIR against them. Attacking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said that she has become the Election Commission. "This is not a Bengal issue, now it is a national issue," he said.
Adhikari also revealed that he has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "restore democracy in Bengal."
Another death was reported in North Dinajpur's Hemtabad taking the total number to 18. Several deaths were also reported in Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, and Malda after the voting for the Panchayat elections began. Sources revealed that the deceased's uncle is a BJP mandal general secretary.
Visuals of arson emerged from Malda as the mayhem continues in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections. According to ANI, the visuals are from Chanchal college road.
BJP MLA and Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has arrived at the state election commission officer in Kolkata to meet the election commissioner Rajiva Sinha. Adhikari is demanding an investigation into poll violence and punishment for those involved.
Incidents of stone pelting and the hurling of bombs are still being reported in Malda. The non-stop violence is currently in its 12th hour since the voting for the Panchayat elections began at 7 am. Similar incidents were reported in Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and East Burdwan.
The West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister seeking his intervention to curb the violence in West Bengal. Meanwhile, bombs continue to be hurled in Malda. Incidents of stone pelting have also been reported.
"Very few booths enjoyed the CAPF security while maximum booths were covered by police personals and even civic volunteers thus publicly violating the orders of Hon'ble High Court. No clarification on deployment of CAPF was published by State Election Commission. Multiple incidents of throwing/damaging of ballot boxes have occurred throughout the state. Violence has been occurred both inside and outside the booths resulting in deaths/injuries," the letter reads.
The BSF has written to the Bengal Election Commission saying that information on sensitive booths in the state was not provided before the Panchayat Elections. "If the proper list of sensitive areas would have been provided then the deployment of central forces would have been easier," the BSF said.
The death toll due to the Panchayat Poll violence in West Bengal on Saturday climbed to 17 as one more death was reported in North Dinajpur. The incidents of bombings and gun firings began shortly after the voting began at 7 am. Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, and Malda are among the worst affected areas.
"What else can we expect from Mamata Banerjee and her party? They know that they are losing the faith of the people and hence they have created this situation in the state on the day of polling," Union Minister Nisith Pramanik said while speaking to Republic Bangla.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, during a press briefing on Saturday, lashed out at West Bengal over the mayhem that ensued in the state on the day of the Panchayat elections. He demanded that the since the polling did not happen peacefully, counting must be proper. "The counting must be done properly and those who were involved in the violence should be given strict punishment," he said.
"People are watching this 'bomb culture' that has been under the leadership of West Bengal CM, they will answer you (Mamata Banerjee) back," he said.
BJP president JP Nadda spoke to West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey on panchayat poll violence. He said that “BJP will not let this death of democracy happen and we will take this fight to a decisive level in a democratic way.”
"During the polling in Milki of Malda's Engrezbazar block, there was great tension in booths 136 and 137. The ruling party is accused of taking over booths and casting votes. Administration and police are silent spectators. Central forces are not seen," West Bengal Congress tweeted with a video showing vandalism of a poll booth.
মালদার ইংরেজবাজার ব্লকের মিল্কিতে ভোট চলাকালীন ১৩৬ ও ১৩৭নং বুথে ব্যাপক উত্তেজনা। বুথ দখল করে ছাপ্পা ভোটদানের অভিযোগ শাসক দলের বিরুদ্ধে।
প্রশাসন ও পুলিশ নীরব দর্শক।
কেন্দ্রীয় বাহিনীর দেখা নেই । pic.twitter.com/RoUGxYYpZa
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office contacted state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar seeking a ground report on the violence which took place across several districts of West Bengal. At least 16 people have been killed and dozens more injured in the bombings and gun firings that are being reported since 7 am, when the Panchayat Elections.
Speaking to Republic TV, Majumdar said, "This is far from a fair election. It is a joint venture between the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee)." The BJP workers are also blaming CEC Rajiva Sinha for the deaths and arson witnessed today. "Mamata Banerjee is responsible for all this," Majumdar said adding that "she is losing support at the grassroots level" and that "they have lost their ground."
One more death has been reported in West Bengal taking the toll to 16. More than two dozen have been killed since 7 am when the Panchayat Elections began. Multiple incidents of bombings and gun firing have been reported from Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Barrackpore so far.
"I have lost confidence in the election commissioner. He works under the control of Mamata's nephew. I demand an investigation into the violence. The state government should disburse Rs 50 lakh to families of those killed and Rs 10 lakh to the injured," BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said. "The violence must be investigated by the CBI," he further said. Adhikari also demanded an investigation into the widescale use of arms and ammunition by the miscreants during the Panchayat elections. He also said that the Calcutta High Court must intervene as "TMC goons are trying to block Central forces" deployed to ensure peaceful and fair elections.
"Mamata Banerjee has stopped listening, seeing and speaking because she knows the bomb culture in Bengal is inducing fear," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while speaking to Republic TV. "This is the crippling of law and order and this is happening right before Mamata Banerjee," he further said while lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the day of the Panchayat Elections.
Thakur also slammed the opposition parties for opposing the EVM and demanding ballot voting and running away with the ballot boxes, as was witnessed today. He also questioned why can't elections take place peacefully in Bengal when it is in UP. "Isn't it Mamata Banerjee's responsible for conducting elections fairly and peacefully?" he questioned. Thakur further alleged that Mamata Banerjee has no affection left for the people of her state or how many deaths have been reported.
"Democracy is being murdered in the Bengal election and Mamta Banerjee is watching...Mamata doesn't care how many people are losing their lives. Their only aim is to win panchayat elections by any means," the minister added.
"CCTVs are not installed at booths. Central forces deployment was opposed & mishandled. Civil volunteers are used at booths. Goons are given free hand to carry their guns and bombs. TMC goons are directing voters where to vote. Ballot papers are being found in ponds," West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar tweeted.
Presiding officers running away in fear
15 lives lost so far.
Chappa voting ..
This all happened in West Bengal today. This has shamed the state. This is happening under the guidance of CM who has colluded with the SEC.
"SEC is least bothered about what’s happening today Presiding officers running away in fear 15 lives lost so far. Chappa voting .. This all happened in West Bengal today. This has shamed the state. This is happening under the guidance of CM who has colluded with the SEC," he further said.
Rajiva Sinha, the state Election Commissioner, said that the cases of violence will be investigated and a report will be filed. "We will scrutinize the whole scenario, Violence has been reported in 3 to 4 districts. Voters must cast their votes as it is their democratic rights," he said.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on West Bengal Panchayat elections, says, "...The announcement of elections in West Bengal means the beginning of the murder of democracy. Fighting with people, firing, bombings, and arson have become a common thing and many such examples have been seen more than once. Under Mamata Banerjee's government, ballot boxes are looted and democracy is crushed and killed. Mamta Banerjee and TMC leaders do the work of stooping to any level to win the elections, but Congress & Rahul Gandhi remains silent. Congress wants to form an alliance with Mamata Banerjee? Will Rahul Gandhi say something? What is the compulsion of Mamata Banerjee that in every election there is murder, murder and murder of people..."
"Rajiva Sinha, the state Election Commissioner, who has presided over the bloody & shambolic panchayat elections, left his office at 5.30 pm last evening & rejoined work at 10am this morning. He seems least concerned with the bloodshed, violence & derailment of democracy around him. He feels his callousness is protected by the Constitution. It is time that this insouciance is challenged & he be made an example of. It is up to the defenders of the Constitution to decide how this will be possible, but some action against him is a must for wilful dereliction of duty," said former Rajya Sabha MP, Swapan Dasgupta.
“The police administration in Bengal is in cahoots with the dispensation only to retain their hold on panchayat bodies,” says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on violence witnessed during West Bengal panchayat elections.
West Bengal Panchayat Elections: "What more can we expect from the West Bengal Police? If they can stop a Union Minister from casting his vote, then I cannot imagine what the common people are going through. Rule of Law has completely failed in Bengal," says Union Minister Nisith Pramanik after being stopped at the gate of a polling booth in Dinhata.
West Bengal panchayat election | Residents of Dhamsa in Hooghly throw two ballot boxes in a pond allegedly after scuffle between TMC and BJP workers at a polling booth. The residents allege that Central forces were not deployed at the centre.
Voting was stopped in Domkal (Murshidabad) after explosions were reported and the gate of the polling booth was locked. The locals demanded they wanted to vote however the polling process was stopped after political clashes.
Murshidabad
Gun shots fired, booth captured (5 dead)
Cooch Behar
On Camera: Man runs with Ballot Box (2 killed)
Dhupguri
Polling booth completely destroyed
Dinhata
Booth ransacked and set on fire
Barasat
Booth destroyed, locals blocked from voting
Bhangor
ISF - TMC workers clash
Garbheta
Ballot boxes thrown out of polling booth
Keshpur
Fake voter caught on Camera, runs away
ARAMBAGHArambagh
Presiding officer on election duty beaten
Mayureswar
Ballot papers burnt, women cop in tears
Kholakhali
Ballot boxes overturned and damaged
Raghunathganj
Man carries crude bomb outside booth
Barrackpore
Open firing outside polling booth
13 deaths on polling day, 6 deaths in last one hour:
Beldanga, Murshidabad
Khargram, Murshidabad
Rejinagar, Murshidabad
Naoda, Murshidabad
Lalgola, Murshidabad
Phalimari, Cooch Behar
Tufanganj, Cooch Behar
Kadambagachi, North 24 Parganas
Manichak, Malda
Chapra, Nadia
Basanti, South 24 Parganas
Katwa, East Burdwan
Ausgram, East Burdwan