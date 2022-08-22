India Nominates Garba To Be Inscribed On UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

On August 22, Director and Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Eric Falt has stated that after the inclusion of Durga Puja on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage representative last year, India has now nominated dance form Garba for 2022.

While speaking to the media in Delhi, Falt said, "Everybody knows UNESCO through our initiative of the world heritage site but for the last 20 years, we have worked with the Government of India to promote and safeguard the 'intangible cultural heritage'. Music, traditions, arts and crafts, all the living heritage of India."

"I'll be visiting Kolkata next week for Durga Puja celebrations, after it was inscribed in the intangible cultural heritage representative last year. Now India has nominated Garba to be inscribed in 2022. The next meeting of the UNESCO is in November & hopefully there'll be yet another beautiful Indian festival, in this case Garba inscribed following the Durga Puja, " the UNESCO Director said.

UNESCO's partnership with Royal Enfield to help safeguard Intangible culture of India

While throwing light on the partnership with Royal Enfield, Falt said, "We partnered up with Royal Enfield because on a motorbike, we can go to places that we probably can't go to in a car. This is because we wanted to meet the communities, understand their culture, their identity, so that it can be better recognised and better safeguarded."

India Gets Elected To UNESCO Panel On Intangible Cultural Heritage For 2022-2026 Cycle

India was elected by UNESCO to serve on the distinguished Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) earlier in the month of July.

UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee had four positions open for the overall Asia-Pacific group, to which six nations applied namely India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh, the Union Culture Ministry informed in a statement. India garnered a whopping 110 votes from 155 State Parties that finalised its selection.

In a landmark achievement, India had ratified the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage back in September 2005 and had demonstrated commitment towards the intangible heritages.

(With inputs from ANI)