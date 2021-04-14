India Not Going For Big Lockdowns; Don't Want To Arrest The Economy: Finance Minister

Amid surging COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday confirmed that the Centre would not go for a major lockdown and will only resort to local containment. In a virtual meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass, Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives of the international financial institution to increase the lending space for India to enhance the availability of finance for development.

”Even with the second wave, we are very clear that we are not going in for lockdowns in a big way. We don’t want to totally arrest the economy. The local level isolation of patients or households that have people in quarantines are the methods through which the crisis will be handled, the second wave will be handled. There shall not be a lockdown,” Sitharaman said.

Malpass reaffirmed the World Bank Group’s commitment to supporting India’s COVID-19 response and its work toward poverty alleviation and shared prosperity. He noted the importance of India’s COVID-19 vaccine exports — both to the region and around the world.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 percent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.24 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested up to April 13 with 14,11,758 samples being tested on Tuesday.