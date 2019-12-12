'Country Shouldn't Be Run On The Principles Of Hitler': Chhattisgarh Agri Min On CAB

Speaking on the ongoing protests in the North-East over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Thursday said India is not safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to the media persons, the Congress leader said: "It is very clear that the whole country is not safe in the hands of PM Modi. There should be discussions before deciding something that would affect the people. Before taking such steps, they should have consulted with others."

"Those people who have made the Indian Constitution didn't do it in a day or so. They have taken years to complete it. The way the Central government is making modifications merely reflect their own failure to understand our system," he added. He added, "PM Modi and his party president Amit Shah should reconsider their decision because the country shouldn't be run on the principles of Hitler, but on the principles of unity and public acceptance."

In the wake of the increasing protests in the North-East against CAB, five Army columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam while three Assam Rifles columns have also been requisitioned and deployed in Tripura.

PM Modi assures North-East protection, says 'Trust your Modi'

Pointing out the exemptions in the bill, he slammed the Congress for instilling violence which is currently rampant in Assam and parts of Tripura. He assured the North-Easterners that their indigenous culture will not be affected by CAB and he appealed them to refrain from violence as the Centre was committed to their development. He further appealed Asam to put their faith in Modi.

Rajya Sabha clears CAB

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalized citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

