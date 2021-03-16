'India Not Sending Vaccines Abroad At Expense Of Citizens; Balance Maintained': Health Min

After Congress alleged that the Central Government is sending COVID-19 vaccines to foreign countries without immunising the entire population of the country first, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday asserted that the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative is not being run at the expense of the Indian citizens. Harsh Vardhan informed Rajya Sabha that the "experts" and "committee of the government" are maintaining the balance and ensuring that the requirement of the COVID-19 vaccines must be fulfilled in the nation first.

Harsh Vardhan affirmed, "Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of the government are maintaining a sensible balance about it. 30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We have touched a total vaccination figure of Rs. 3 crore." READ | Coronavirus cases still on the rise in Maharashtra & 5 other States, warns Health Ministry

Earlier, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India. He also opined that the Central government needs to focus on increasing the pace of vaccination drive. He asserted, "If you look at the 11 days of March, it [the total number of vaccinations] is 95,90,594. Of the over 135 crore people in the country, only 1.5% have got vaccines, including those who have got just the first dose."

India inoculates 30.39 lakh beneficiaries in one day

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 30.39 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated on Monday, which is the highest so far. The Ministry also informed that the vaccination of above 60-year-old people touched 1 crore within 15 days. Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister informed, "Over 3.29 crore Vaccine Doses administered across the country. Highest coverage in a Single Day with over 3 million vaccinations yesterday (Monday). More than 1 crore beneficiaries aged over 60 years covered in just 15 days." As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India recorded 24,492 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore. As of now, the country has reported 1,14,09,831, while the death toll increased to 1,58,856 with 131 fresh fatalities recorded in the 24 hours.

