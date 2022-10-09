India Notes Germany's 'UN Engagement' Call On J&K; Draws Attention Towards Pak Terror

India hit out at Germany for comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir on October 8, Saturday. During a joint press conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with her Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Bonn, had called for the "engagement of the United Nations" in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baerbock had said, "There are tensions as described, so we encourage Pakistan and we encourage India to follow the track of the ceasefire, to follow the track of the United Nations, and to intensify the political dialogue, and also the political and practical cooperation in the region."

India hits back

Hitting out at Germany, whose Foreign Minister had claimed that the country has a 'role and responsibility' with regards to Jammu & Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, in a statement said, "All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature."

Bagchi further said, "The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now. Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks."

He added, "When states do not recognise such dangers (terrorism), either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism."