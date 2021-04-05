India Now Has Over 2,000 Covid-19 Labs To Get Tested, Says Union Min Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that India now has over 2,000 COvid-19 testing laboratories. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare was at the 40th anniversary of AGE-CARE India and the Elders Day celebrations at the India International Centre on Sunday where he made the statement.



A press release from the Ministry of Health read that Harsh Vardhan conferred the "most eminent senior citizen" award to Prof. (Dr.) J. S. Guleria, Padma Shree Awardee and Senior Consultant, Medicine at Sita Ram Bhartia Institute & Professor Emeritus, National Science Academy and to Dr G. P. Seth, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine.



According to ANI, Harsh Vardhan started his address by thanking the dignitaries present at the event and expressing his appreciation for Dr D. R. Karthikeyan, President AGE-CARE India for taking the initiative of honouring two stalwarts of the medical profession. He also expressed his admiration for the good work that AGE-CARE India has been doing for the elderly of the country.

Over 6.5 crore vaccine doses sent to other nations: Harsh Vardhan

He further also acknowledged the contribution and sacrifices of healthcare workers during the pandemic. He then praised the mothers who he added: "never asked their sons and daughters in the medical profession to refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients." He said, "God is omnipresent, and to prove that he is omnipresent, he created mothers".



The Minister recalled that India exported hydroxychloroquine to over 150 countries when the pandemic was at its peak. He also highlighted that while India has administered 7.5 crore doses in India, more than 6.5 crore doses have also been sent to other countries. He asserted "The elderly and people with co-morbidities are being given the priority for inoculation. The government is committed towards the welfare of all people and especially the elderly of the country."