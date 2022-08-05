India Objects To China's Airspace Violations Near Eastern Ladakh In Military Talks: Report

In a significant development, India and China convened a special round of military talks on Tuesday at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in eastern Ladakh to discuss the Chinese side's violations of the region's airspace and provocations during the last 45 days, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, government sources said, "During the military talks, the Indian side strongly raised objections over the Chinese flying activities near Eastern Ladakh sector for over a month now and asked them to avoid such provocative activities."

Notably, this comes after the Indian Air Force resolutely repelled the Chinese attempt to provoke in the Eastern Ladakh sector by breaching the airspace and the confidence-building measure lines which require that both sides fly fighter planes within 10 kilometres of the LAC (Line of Actual Control).

The special military talks between India and China that took place on Tuesday included Air Force officers from, both countries along with Army officers as well. Air Commodore Amit Sharma of the Operations division represented the Indian Air Force while an equivalent rank officer came from the People's Liberation Army's Air Force side for the discussions. A Major General-rank officer under the Fire and Fury Corps headed by Lt Gen A Sengupta represented the Indian Army side.

'Chinese had not expected such a strong reaction from IAF': Report

It is significant to note that the conflict between the two Air Forces began in the week of June when a PLAAF J-11 fighter aircraft came extremely close to a point of friction in Eastern Ladakh and was detected by men on the ground as well as on the radars.

The Indian Air Force reacted strongly by scrambling its fighter aircraft, notably the Mirage 2000 and MiG-29s, from its forward bases in the Ladakh area while the Chinese activity opposite the Chumar sector persisted for more than a month. The Chinese had not anticipated the IAF's strong response, which was prepared to handle any potential mishaps on the part of the PLAAF, sources told ANI. Adding further, they said that along with maintaining a careful eye on their air actions, the IAF took steps to make sure that the situation on the ground did not worsen during this period.

Though the Indian Air Force has also improved its detection capabilities in the Ladakh region of the China border, it still has to expand its network and coverage in order to closely monitor PLAAF activity close to Indian territory, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that 16 rounds of Corps commander-level discussions between India and China have taken place in an effort to defuse the situation and tensions that have been present since the Chinese attempted to change the status quo on the LAC in 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)