India Objects To US Congresswoman Ilhan Visiting PoK; 'Against Our Territorial Integrity'

In a strong-worded communication, India conveyed its objection to a US Congresswoman visiting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday. Ilhan Omar's visit to a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan has been taken into cognizance by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Spokesperson of the MEA Arindam Bagchi in a press briefing condemned it.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it our business," said Bagchi, on Omar's visit. The Congresswoman's visit to PoK comes as a part of her visit to Pakistan. A Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant, who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, she is the first member of the US Congress to visit Islamabad since a new coalition government under Shehbaz Sharif came into power last week after the removal of former premier Imran Khan.

US Congresswoman meets Imran Khan & Shehbaz Sharif

On her visit to Islamabad, Ilhan Omar met former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. As per PTI, Omar expressed her admiration for the leader for "his position and work on Islamophobia", and in return, Khan appreciated the Congresswoman's "courageous & principled position" on issues.

Omar also met with Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Sharing a video of the meeting, the PML-N quoted the PM Sharif appreciating Omar’s “courage of convictions and her political struggle” as he "warmly welcomed" her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan.

Ms. Ilhan Omar, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today.



Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan.



Omar also paid a visit to Pakistan President Arif Alvi at his office earlier. Alvi said in a statement after the meeting with the Congresswoman that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the US and hoped the “constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region”. Alvi in addition emphasized the need for further improving "bilateral relations between the two countries".