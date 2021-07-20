India Offered 7.5 Million Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine; No Consensus On Indemnity Yet

In a big development, India has been offered 7.5 million doses of US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX programme. This global initiative aims at ensuring that middle and lower-income countries get timely access to novel coronavirus vaccines. On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Moderna.

However, this vaccine is still not available in India even as the Union government continues its negotiations with the pharma firm. As per sources, no consensus has been reached on granting indemnity which has not been offered to the other vaccine manufacturers whose jabs have been cleared in India so far. The availability of the Moderna vaccine is expected to give a big boost to the inoculation drive in the country.

India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through WHO's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program: Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia pic.twitter.com/RC7H1WajM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The Moderna vaccine

After Moderna published its peer-reviewed Phase 3 data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for its vaccine on December 18, 2020. The evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial involving nearly 30,000 participants aged 18-95 showed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected. The possible side effects include pain, redness and swelling in the arm where a person gets the shot and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever and nausea throughout the rest of the body.

It is recommended that two doses of the vaccine are taken 28 days apart. While the European Medicines Agency approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine throughout the European Union in January, it received emergency validation from the WHO on April 30. The vaccine is survivable for 30 days in a standard medical refrigerator after the vial is opened while it can be stored for 7 months at -25 to -15 degrees Celsius.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Notably, the Centre has declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. From June 21 onwards, the Union government has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states free of cost for all adults aged above 18. A total of 32,29,65,395 persons have been inoculated whereas 8,39,15,554 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.