India One Step Closer To Theaterisation, MoD Bill To Empower Theatre Commanders

A pivotal milestone was achieved in India's defence landscape as the parliamentary committee granted approval to the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023. This bill paves the way for theaterisation of commands in the country, empowering theatre commanders in tri-services posts and signalling a new era of effective command, control, and discipline across all Inter-Services Organisations (ISO).

Empowering theatre commanders

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023, has been designed to confer greater authority to the Heads of Inter-Services Organisations, enabling them to exercise effective command, control, and discipline over personnel from the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Furthermore, the Bill extends this empowerment to individuals from other forces as notified by the Central Government, who are serving in or attached to an ISO, without necessitating amendments to respective Acts.

Flexibility during military exigencies

Clause 4 of the Bill stands out as a crucial provision, allowing the Central Government to issue notifications for deploying other forces alongside the Army, Navy, or Air Force, serving in or attached to an ISO. This flexibility allows for the efficient management of military operations during exigencies, with the provisions of the Bill being applied, with or without modifications, to personnel of other forces, in addition to the three services.

In the normal course, the provisions of the Bill will not apply to personnel, other than the three Services, serving in or attached to an ISO. Highlighting the specific scope of the Bill's application, ensuring focus on the Army, Navy, and Air Force within the ISOs.

Expediting proceedings for optimal outcomes

In its report, the committee stresses on timely decisions by the Inter-Services Organisations' heads, urging strategies for speedy cases, integral to the Bill's intent.

As per committee’s report it has after a careful assessment agreed with the provisions of the bill and has recommended its unamended passage. Enacting this bill marks India's momentous stride towards theaterisation of commands, empowering theatre commanders, and fortifying defence capabilities.

Discipline and cost savings

With the enactment of this Bill, the committee will also see several tangible benefits, including streamlined discipline and efficiency in Inter-Services establishments under the guidance of the heads of Inter-Services Organisations. Notably, the outdated practice of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent Service units will be abolished, leading to the expeditious resolution of cases related to misdemeanours or indiscipline. Moreover, according to the report, the measure is expected to result in significant cost and time savings for the government by avoiding redundant proceedings.