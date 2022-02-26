India 'only Country' That Never Usurped An Inch Of Another Country's Land: Rajnath Singh

India is the only nation that has never attacked or usurped an inch of any other country's land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, February 26, asserting that its power is meant for the common good and not to scare the world.

Speaking at the Delhi University's 98th convocation ceremony, he lauded the role of Indian universities in various fields like agriculture and engineering and noted that several multinationals like Google, Twitter, Adobe, Microsoft were being run by students who passed out from educational institutions in the country.

However, "we need to think why can't the Indian talent that is holding the reins of top companies in the world form such top companies in the country," the Defence Minister said in his address as the chief guest at the event during which 1,73,443 students were awarded digital degrees.

'Our dream is to make India Jagat Guru'

Citing the names of convicted terrorists Afzal Guru, Yaqub Memon and the 9/11 attackers in the US, Singh said it was a misconception that poverty and lack of education were reasons behind terrorism and stressed on inculcating the right values in students.

"Even after all the education and becoming a trained pilot in America, one can become Khalid Sheikh or Mohammad Atta who carried out 9/11 attacks, a doctor can become Afzal Guru, a CA can become Yakub Memon, a billionaire can become Osama bin Laden," Singh said.

Singh cited names of ancient sages, scientists and scholars to convey that India was the leader in the field of science, but said many were unaware of this due to centuries of slavery.

"Our dream is to make India 'Jagat Guru. We want to make the country powerful, knowledgeable and one with a strong belief in values. Our power is for the public good and not to frighten the world. India is the only country that has never attacked or occupied one inch of the land of any other country. This is our character, " he said.

The concept of zero was given by India, Sridharacharya gave quadratic equation, Bodhayana came up with the Pythagoras theorem 300 years before Pythagoras did so, surgery was performed in this country before Jesus Christ, Aryabhata explained the shape of the Earth and that it rotated on its axis before Copernicus, he said.

"Now, even the world believes that India was once a world leader in several areas, including knowledge and science, but there are many so-called progressives who malign and question the cultural excellence of the country, Singh said.

"In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, as the country celebrates 75 years of freedom, we must recall the great tradition of equality, harmony and knowledge, and endeavour to overcome the poison that was filled under a conspiracy," the minister said.

He called upon the youth to take a pledge to refrain from engaging in any activity that is against the interests of the country.

"It's imperative for us to know and understand our cultural heritage as we work to build a New India. Our history and culture have the power based on which we can forge a new future," he said, adding a country can never become great unless it cherishes its roots.

Talking about the spiritual legacy, Singh said even people such as Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg visited Neem Karoli Baba at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

