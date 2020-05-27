579 Flights Flown Under Lifeline Udan To Aid India's Fight Against COVID-19: Aviation Min

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that under 'Lifeline Udan', 579 flights have flown 927 tons of medical supplies and essential cargo over 5,37,085 km in its two months of operation till May 26, 2020. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA in the domestic sector to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, regional air connectivity services under the UDAN scheme also resumed but in select areas and with conditions. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that from the time Lifeline UDAN started, it has been a source of strength & hope in India's fight against COVID-19.

Guidelines for lifeline Udan

In the order, the ministry said that all the operational routes in priority areas which include the northeastern region, hill states, and islands are permitted to resume operations. Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Singh Puri stated that preference is given to flights connecting the North-East region, hill states, islands & short-haul routes. He added that the flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner.

Further, all operational helicopter routes are permitted to resume operations. All operational routes with no viability gap funding (VGF) are permitted, it said. The ministry also said that all operational routes up to 500 km stage length are permitted to resume operations. And selected airline operators (SAOs) are allowed to operationalise awarded routes under UDAN, including seaplanes on the permitted routes.

Selected airline operators may also be allowed to operate regional connectivity scheme routes with stage length more than 500 km as per the respective SAO agreements in cases where the operation of such routes are necessary for repositioning of aircraft for a network that consists of all other permitted RCS routes.

