India Operating Flights With 36 Countries Under 'Vande Bharat': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, international travelling was affected as the countries had closed their borders to control the spread of the virus. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, 10 February informed that international flights are operational on daily basis, according to ANI. Scindia further stated that India is operating flights with around 36 countries under the Vande Bharat program.

Aviation Ministry intends to make travel for people 'easier': Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that the flights that are operating between India and some of the countries have seat allocations and flight allocations at almost the level it used to be before air bubbles. He assured the people that as the health situation starts getting better, they plan to make travelling for people easier and more flexible. Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "As the health situation improves, we intend to make travel easier, felicitated and more flexible," according to ANI.

'Vande Bharat Mission'

It is to mention here that the government has started the Vande Bharat Mission in May 2020 to bring back Indians who have been stranded abroad due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that more than 2.5 million Indians in distress situations abroad have been brought home and over 2,75,000 people abroad have been provided assistance under 'Vande Bharat Mission,' as per the ANI report. Presently, India has air bubble agreements with more than 25 countries, including, the US, UK, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Germany, Dubai, France and Canada. Under an air bubble agreement between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories.

India extends ban on commercial international flights

Amid mounting concerns stemming from the Omicron COVID variant in the country, India extended the ban on commercial international passenger flights till February 28, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed. The aviation regulator authority in the circular announced that they have decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23:59 hours of February 28, 2022. However, DGCA said that flights under air bubble arrangement will not be impacted by the announcement regarding the ban. Furthermore, the aviation regulator informed that the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the DGCA. India has formed an air bubble pact with over 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France.

