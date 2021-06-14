India Opposes Mehul Choksi's Bail In Dominica High Court, MEA’s Affidavit Accessed

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the MEA's affidavit filed before the Dominican High Court in which it has asserted that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen. While he submitted his Indian passport to the Indian High Commission in Georgetown for renouncing Indian citizenship, the Ministry of Home Affairs found discrepancies in the declaration provided. Based on the MHA's recommendation which also took into account the fact that Choksi is an economic offender, the High Commission rejected the renunciation application in 2019 itself.

The affidavit stressed, "The Indian citizenship of Mr. Mehul Choksi has not ceased as on dated and therefore, his claim of renunciation of Indian citizenship is contrary to the laws in India and completely erroneous. Thus the claim of Mr. Mehul Choksi being bogus, this honourable court may kindly reject the said erroneous claim at the threshold".

The Ministry has only sought denial of bail for the PNB scam accused but also demanded his deportation to India.

Here are excerpts of the affidavit:

India pushes for Mehul Choksi's extradition

Along with Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

While the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail. Though he is technically in police custody, he is presently admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. Meanwhile, the Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts rejected the bail plea deeming him a "flight risk".