India Outpaces US & China By Administering 15 Crore COVID-19 Doses In 103 Days: Centre

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is among the top 3 nations-- which has administered 15 crore COVID doses

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI/PTI

ANI/PTI


After the country began the phase-3 vaccination drive on May 1 wherein all adults are now eligible, the central government on Tuesday has released COVID vaccination data and claimed that India has carried out the largest vaccination drive so far. Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is among the top three nations-- which has administered 15 crore COVID vaccination doses in 103 days. USA and China are the other two countries in contention, with India's drive progressing the fastest. Dr Singh shared data of global comparison among the USA, China and India's total doses administered. 

India's COVID Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 15.68 Crore 

With phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commencing on May 1, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 15.68 crore, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday. More than 86 thousand beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were vaccinated on the first day of vaccination drive phase-3, it added. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions till 7 am on Sunday. This included:

  • 94,28,490 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose
  • 1,27,57,529 front line workers (1stdose), 69,22,093 FLWs (2nddose)
  • 86,023 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose)
  • 5,26,18,135 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,14,49,310 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old
  • 5,32,80,976 (1st dose) and 40,08,078 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, with 3,57,229 new cases, the country crossed the 2-crore milestone.

  • Total cases: 2,02,82,833
  • Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292
  • Death toll: 2,22,408
  • Active cases: 34,47,133
  • Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

