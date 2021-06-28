India Overtakes US In Total Number Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Amid the ongoing wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, India has achieved a milestone vaccination record. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has overtaken the United States in terms of vaccination numbers. The Health Ministry added that the country has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine doses have been administered to the citizens in the last six months, as per the Health Ministry.

India overtakes USA in the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered

The country's vaccination began after January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave a nod for the two indigenous vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. However, the United States and the other countries started their inoculation drive in December 2020. Even so, India has emerged as the country with the maximum number of doses administered. The development also comes after the vaccination drive was centralised last week and amid a raging second wave that was at its peak during the months of April and May.

'India will achieve herd immunity by year end': Dr Sanjeev Bagai

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sanjeev Bagai expressed confidence regarding the vaccination drive and said that it is poised to increase in the coming months. Dr Bagai added that people should be patient and should have faith in the system as India is a large country. Moreover, Dr Bagai has also informed that India will achieve herd immunity by year-end.

"By end of this year, we will reach herd immunity. We just need to have patience and should stand with the government. There has been vaccine hesitancy and vaccine wastage. Considering all this and vaccinating at this pace, I am very happy and this is extremely encouraging," said Dr Bagai.

He further added that vaccination should be promoted and the message should be given that 'vaccines save lives'. Vaccinations will save more than 65 million lives before the turn of this decade. He added that there will be more vaccines in the next one and a half month.

"We will reach a target of 70-75 per cent of immunisation," Dr Bagai added

PM Modi speaks on India's vaccination drive

Speaking on his 78th episode of the monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke on the new phase of India's vaccination which is the largest in the world. Prime Minister Modi has cautioned against vaccine hesitancy and urged people to get vaccinated. He also said that others should be encouraged to overcome vaccine hesitancy.