India, Pak Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Installations, Civil Prisoners & Fishermen In Custody

India and Pakistan on Sunday, January 1 exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities that cannot be attacked under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed between the two countries. The list exchange happened through diplomatic channels, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The exchange is part of an annual exercise which began in 1992.

Under this agreement, both countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities that are covered under the agreement, on the first of January of every calendar year. "This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 01 January 1992," MEA said.

India & Pakistan exchange lists of civil prisoners and fishermen

Along with sharing the lists of nuclear installations, India and Pakistan on January 1, also exchange the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in their respective custodies.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on 01 January and 01 July," the MEA said.

Accordingly, India shared the lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, MEA stated.

The Indian government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

"In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and 2 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian," the Ministry said.

According to the MEA, India has also urged the Pakistan authorities to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," the statement said.