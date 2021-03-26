India-Pak Hold Brigade Commander Level Meet, Implementation Of LoC Ceasefire Discussed

In a follow-up to India-Pakistan DGsMO meet in February 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag meeting was held between the two countries on Friday. The Commander level meeting between the Indian and Pakistan Army was held at Poonch Rawalkot crossing point to discuss the implementation mechanism of the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control (LoC), which was affirmed by the DGsMO in February.

Despite the affirmation, the Indian Army has maintained that there will be 'no let-up' in counter-terror operations as a result of the agreement reached which has been lauded by global leaders. The Indian Army has asserted that the agreement with Pakistan is an attempt to bring down the 'violence' however, the Army retained its 'right to respond' in case of any unfortunate events.

In February this year, India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). The move which has been welcomed by global leaders came in the aftermath of repeated LoC violations by Pakistan including multiple infiltration attempts foiled by the Indian Army.

Incidentally, the consensus on ceasefire came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. On his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made this comment during his address at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the India-Pakistan joint statement read.

'Talks & terror cannot go together'

On the occasion of Pakistan's National Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the neighbouring country. In a letter to his counterpart Imran Khan, PM Modi expressed that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan. However, he emphasized that to achieve it, an environment of trust, 'devoid of terror and hostility' is imperative.

"Excellence, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi wrote in his letter to Imran Khan.

PM Modi's emphasis on an environment devoid of terror comes at a time Imran Khan has been attempting to push the onus of progressing peace talks on India. Earlier this month, Khan had acknowledged India's tough stance on no talks without an environment stance free of terror, hostility and violence. Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, PM Khan noted, "India has told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go together."