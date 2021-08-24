In an attempt to normalise the relations with Pakistan, India has issued assignment visas to Pakistan diplomats after a gap of 28 months. Both countries have issued assignment visas to each other's diplomats in recent weeks. While India issued visas to seven Pakistani diplomats, Pakistan issued visas to 33 Indian officials. The two arch-enemies are likely to issue more visas to each other's officials in order to uplift diplomatic relations that were severed after the Pulwama attack. It is a normal practice around the world for countries to issue assignment visas to diplomats and embassy staff from other countries.

Reportedly, the officials of India and Pakistan had held secret talks in Dubai in January this year to initiate backchannel talks aimed at normalising ties in the next several months. In February, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army held dialogues to announce a joint ceasefire. Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and the two sides had reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors.

Pakistan on bilateral equation with India

Pakistan's narrative over its bilateral equation with India has been quite confusing in recent times. Pakistan PM Imran Khan during his visit to Sri Lanka in February had called for resolving differences with India. During the recently held Islamabad Security Dialogue, Imran Khan further contended that if both nations resolve their issues, India can benefit from trade and connectivity to Central Asia. Even Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa opined that it is time to bury the past and for India and Pakistan to move forward. However, Pakistan's action contradicted its words when Pakistan Cabinet rejected the proposal of the Economic Coordination Committee to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India.

The ties between both the countries were severed after the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) took the responsibility for the attack. In a fierce retaliation, India conducted the Balakot airstrike, demolishing the terror launchpads housed on Pakistani soil right across the Line of Control.