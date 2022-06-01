India-Pakistan Meet On Indus Water Treaty Ends; MEA Avers Meeting 'held In Cordial Manner'

India and Pakistan concluded their 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) on Tuesday with the delegations from both the countries signing the annual report of the PIC for the year ending on March 31, 2022, in New Delhi. Notably, the 118th meeting of the PIC comprising of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan was held on May 30-31 with the Indian delegation led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters A.K. Pal, and the visiting Pakistan delegation led by his counterpart Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Delhi | The two-day 118th Permanent Indus Commission meeting between India & Pakistan entered its final round with both sides showing positive signs



In last meeting in Islamabad, India & Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit pic.twitter.com/lwhJ6myfKQ — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

After the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs in its press release on Tuesday stated that the meeting as a part of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) was held in a "cordial manner", adding that the commission valued the commitment of both the countries to interact frequently.

"The meeting was held in a cordial manner. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

The ministry also informed that during the meeting annual report of the PIC for the year ending on 31 March 2022 was finalised and signed. Speaking about the next PIC meeting, the ministry said, "It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates."

In the previous meeting in Islamabad which was held from March 1-3, 2022, India and Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement the water-distribution agreement between them, in its true spirit.

Indus Water Treaty

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-distribution agreement between India and Pakistan brokered by the World Bank against the dispute arising between the East and West Punjab governments regarding the water sharing of the Indus river. It was signed in Karachi in 1960 between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistani counterpart Ayub Khan. The treaty gives control of eastern tributaries: Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej to Inda and the western tributaries: Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum to Pakistan. Both countries must have Indus Commissioners, and the Permanent Indus Commission must convene at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan, according to the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). It is pertinent to mention that the IWT has survived many wars between both countries as well as a standstill in bilateral relations.