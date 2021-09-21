The Indian Army contingent on Monday participated in the opening ceremony of the 6th Edition of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Exercise Peaceful Mission: 2021 hosted by Russia. The Mission was based on joint counter-terrorism operations at the operational and tactical level in an urban environment in which Armies and Air Forces of all SCO member states are participating, added the Defence Ministry. Meanwhile, China and Pakistan Army also participated at Russia’s Orenburg as they are also members of the organization.

The Indian Army's official Twitter profile tweeted saying 'the opening ceremony was marked with an impressive parade by all participating contingents & address by Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces'.

6th Edition of #SCO Exercise #PeacefulMission2021 started with a grand opening ceremony at Orenburg, #Russia. The opening ceremony was marked with an impressive parade by all participating contingents & address by Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/OeahAtb8Cg — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 20, 2021

India at SCO Peace Mission in Russia

The Ministry of Defence informed that the Indian military contingent comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air force is participating in the exercise that will go on till September 25.

"The contingents were addressed by Col Gen Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces. Over the next few days, troops will train, share and rehearse tactical drills which will culminate in a final validation exercise, where-in troops from all Armies and Air Forces will jointly undertake operations in a controlled and simulated environment," read the statement by India's Defence Ministry.

SCO Peace Mission is to enhance bilateral ties between SCO members

Russia is hosting the 6th iteration of the exercise Peaceful Mission in the Orenburg Region with an aim to enhance links between SCO member states and to improve military chiefs' ability to command multi-national military contingents. The exercise on September 16 was held to allow the Armed Forces of the SCO members to share best practices. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had represented India's delegation at SCO meet recently while the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) had attended in person.

The members participating in the exercise include China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On the other hand, the Indian and Nepali armies commenced the 15th India-Nepal combined battalion-level military training exercise Surya Kiran, which will continue till October 3, in Pithoragarh.