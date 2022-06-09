India Participates In EAS Senior Officials' Meet, Discusses Regional Challenges

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official and the Former Ambassador to Myanmar and Iran, Saurabh Kumar participated in the 'East Asia Summit Senior Officials' meeting through videoconference, which was convened by Cambodia as ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Chair. During discussions with various high-level delegations, the meeting highlighted that the East Asia Summit (EAS) played a crucial role in promoting a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its core.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “SecretaryEast @AmbSaurabhKumar participated in the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting today chaired by Cambodia as ASEAN Chair.” He continued by saying that the meeting also examined problems of regional and international relevance.

As part of its strategic objective, India envisions a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific in which all states' sovereignty, as well as territorial integrity, are respected, and conflicts are resolved peacefully via mutual cooperation, ANI reported.

EAS to focus on seven foundations of cooperation and collaboration

The East Asia Summit concentrates on seven foundations of cooperation and collaboration which include "maritime security, maritime ecology, maritime resources, capacity building and resource sharing, disaster risk reduction and management, science, technology, and academic cooperation and trade, connectivity, and maritime transport, with the goal of achieving the Indo-Pacific's combining and over-arching interests. According to the ANI report, these, along with India's agreement to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and customary maritime law, offer a framework for efforts to improve the public good in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, the East Asia Summit (EAS) is a prominent leaders-led event for exchanging perspectives on Indo-Pacific strategic problems. The EAS summit was first conducted in New Delhi in 2015, and it was the first of its kind. The third was conducted in Bhubaneswar in 2018, while the fourth was held in Chennai last year. EAS has been a key player in addressing issues connected to conventional and non-traditional security concerns in the area since its formation in 2005.

Apart from this, last year in the month of October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 16th East Asia Summit (ASEAN) through a video conference, which Brunei hosted. According to PM Modi, India had reaffirmed its commitment to ASEAN Centrality in the area, which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PM Modi said in a tweet, "Re-affirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region." PM Modi also underlined that India was dedicated to strengthening shared ideals of multilateralism and territorial integrity as well as all states' sovereignty and commitment to the international system.

