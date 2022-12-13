India Pays Homage To Valiant Martyrs Who Laid Lives In 2001 Parliament Terror Attack

As 21 years passed on Tuesday after India witnessed a devastating terror attack on its supreme legislative body Parliament, the nation paid homage to the martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifice while preventing the attack. In the unfortunate attack, nine people, including six Delhi cops and two Parliament security personnel, lost their lives and 18 were injured.



Five LeT terrorists attacked the premises of Parliament



Five terrorists of the Pakistan-based militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed infiltrated the premises of Parliament in a White Ambassador with fake stickers of the Home Ministry on On December 13, 2001. A text was written on that which read, "India is a bad country and we hate India. We want to destroy India."

The militants with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, and pistols in their hands breached through multiple security cordons. “They accidentally crashed into one of the vehicles of the Vice President’s cavalcade,” said the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ashok Chand.



The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, Special Cell that was formed in 1986 to prevent, detect, and investigate cases of terrorism, took over the charge of the investigation. "The situation was still volatile, however, the CRPF neutralised all the five terrorists in some time," Chand said.



Taking to Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu, said, "The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice."

Expressing grief, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our salutations to the brave personnel who made their supreme sacrifice facing terrorists when Parliament was attacked, on this day in 2001. Our thoughts and prayers are always with their families. The nation is indebted to their indomitable courage. We stand united against terror."

Late CRPF personnel awarded Ashoka Chakra



A CRPF personnel, the late Constable Kamlesh Kumari Yadav who was the first one who realised something suspicious, was shot by the miscreants 11 times. She was awarded the nation's highest peacetime Gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra.