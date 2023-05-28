India Pays Tribute To Old Parliament, Recounts How New Parliament Was Built | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. In the nation's capital, New Delhi, the new Parliament was inaugurated as Tamil priests chanted hymns at the start of the ceremony. Before the inaugural speech of PM Modi some short films were played in the new Parliament building. One of the films gave tribute to the old parliament building and also shared insights on how the new parliament building was made.

Brief history of old Parliament

The old Parliament has been witness to the most historic moments of independent India's history. The Constitution of India was adopted in this very building. The building has been an emblem of India's democratic spirit. Built between 1921 and 1927, the old Parliament was a colonial era structure designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The imperial legislative council was housed in this very building, at the time called the Council House.

The structure needed to be significantly altered to serve the needs of a modern Parliament.

In the largest democracy in the world, the Parliament House has functioned as "The Temple of National Discussions." Since the country's independence, the two houses of the Parliament have served as its cornerstones, supporting its socioeconomic development.In 1956, two stories were added to the Parliament building to accommodate the need for additional space. The Parliament Museum was added in 2006 to highlight India's 2,500-year history of democratic traditions.

The construction of the Parliament House building began in 1921 and was completed in 1927. It is a Heritage Grade-I building that is over 100 years old. The activities of the parliament have grown significantly over time, as have the number of employees and visitors.

The building's initial design has not found mention in any document. Consequently, the additions and alterations have been made on the fly. For instance, the original building's exterior was altered when two new stories were added in 1956 over the outer circular portion of the structure, hiding the Central Hall's dome.

Additionally, the two houses of the Parliament's halls now have less natural light due to the windows coverings. Consequently, it's exhibiting symptoms of distress and is unable to meet the present time requirements in terms of room, tech and amenities.

New Parliament construction process

The new triangular-shaped building, constructed at a cost of ₹862 crore, is a part of an estimated ₹20,000 crore renovation of British-era offices and apartments in New Delhi that comprise blocks of buildings to house government ministries and departments. The materials utilised for the new Parliament building were obtained from many regions of the nation and reflect India's varied culture. These materials include carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura, and stone sculptures from Rajasthan.

Sengol, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu that was given to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise a transfer of power from the British and was kept in an Allahabad museum, was also installed in the new structure during the inauguration ceremony and placed close to the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the House chamber.

The red and white sandstone for the structure came from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, and the teakwood came from Nagpur in Maharashtra. It was also reported that Sarmathura provided the sandstone for the national capital's Red Fort.

The red granite came from Lakha near Ajmer, the white marble from Ambaji in Rajasthan, and the kesharia green stone came from Udaipur.

While the furniture in the new building was made in Mumbai, the steel construction for the artificial ceilings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers was purchased from the union territory of Daman and Diu. The materials for the Ashoka Emblem were sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

While the Ashok Chakra adorning the huge walls of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and the exteriors of the Parliament building were brought from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the stone 'jaali' (lattice) works that decorate the structure came from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

M-sand, often known as manufactured sand, used in the concrete for the new Parliament building came from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. Because it is created by crushing massive, hard stones, such as granite, rather than by dredging river beds, M-Sand is considered to be environmentally friendly. Brass works and pre-cast trenches came from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, while the fly ash bricks used in the construction came from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.