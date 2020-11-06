India-Philippines Hold Discussion On Bilateral Cooperation, Trade & Defence Discussed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday stated that he co-chaired the fourth India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation alongside Philippines Cabinet Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr and held discussions on taking forward cooperation in trade and investment, defence, education, ICT and space sector. Discussions also focussed on the shared interest in visual liberation, besides the "Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative", said Jaishankar while taking to Twitter on Friday.

Co-chaired the 4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with Secretary @teddyboylocsin. Appreciate his personal warmth and sentiments for India. pic.twitter.com/Wa4GnJz2Ld — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 6, 2020

Our productive meeting focused on taking forward cooperation in trade and investment, defence, education, ICT and space. Also discussed our shared interest in visa liberalisation.



Underlined our convergence on Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 6, 2020

Defence engagement and Maritime Cooperation

During the meeting, the co-chairs also agreed to further strengthen defence engagement and maritime cooperation between the two countries, especially in military training and education, capacity building, regular good-will visits, and procurement of defence equipment, while agreeing to enhance cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism with information exchange between concerned agencies and support in terms of specialized training needs.

Both sides also agreed to work towards strengthening cooperation in agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, tourism, energy, ICT, and science & technology. The co-chairs agreed to explore closer cooperation in emerging areas such as renewable energy, space, cybersecurity and traditional medicine. To expand trade, investment, tourism and student exchange between the two countries, both sides agreed to work towards a simplified visa regime between India and Philippines, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

"On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral fora. EAM and Secretary Locsin reaffirmed their commitment to a multifaceted partnership in line with India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN’s Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region," a statement from the MEA added.

