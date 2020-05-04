'In Ways Few Can': Syed Akbaruddin Won't Let Retirement Stop Him Hailing Covid Warriors

Recently retired from the position of India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Monday hailed the efforts for India Post in helping people amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He shared a video on Twitter by India Post which shows the various services it is offering apart from delivering mails at people's doorsteps. Akbaruddin wrote, "An Indian national institution India Post Office is delivering services, in ways few others can."

'An Indian national institution'

An Indian national institution - @IndiaPostOffice - is delivering services, in ways few others can🙏🏽#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/Ha8jwFdXju — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 4, 2020

Boasting the largest postal network in the world with more than 1.56 lakh post offices, of which 1.41 lakh are in rural areas, the robust India Post has become a lifesaver, working round the clock, delivering COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators, masks and medicines to far-flung places.

'There has been no let-up in our services'

The android mobile application of Department of Posts, "Post Info," has been helpful in delivering medicines and masks to the people at their doorsteps during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said. "There has been no let-up in our services due to the lockdown. Our employees have been working in these stressful conditions. Apart from the regular services, we have delivered medicines and masks too, to people based on their request," the official added.

Customers can avail all postal services viz mails, Post Bank, Savings Bank, Insurance, Financial Services, uninterruptedly. "After successful submission of the request, a unique reference number will be generated to enable him or her to track the status of the request," the department said in a release. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore for Android users.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin retired on Thursday. Bidding adieu to António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN via video conferencing, he extended him a 'Namaste'. Akbaruddin was appointed to the post on November 16, 2015, and is known to be one of the finest Indian diplomats. He will be succeeded by another seasoned diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry.

