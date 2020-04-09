J&K: India Post Gears Up To Provide Essential Services To Citizens Amid Lockdown

To ensure that people have sufficient cash flow amid the ongoing lockdown period, the Indian postal office based in Jammu and Kashmir has facilitated financial transactions, allowing people to withdraw and deposit funds easily. Through the Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) enabled at the post offices in J&K, any person having a bank account can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per month from any Post office.

Further, to achieve the objective of social distancing and to prevent crowding at the post offices, the authorities have taken steps to ensure doorstep delivery of pension to the beneficiaries. Door Step Pension Payment facilities have been already begun at places like at Baramulla and Bani.

Special mail arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth transmission of priority mail such as Speed Post, Registered Post etc. to the far-flung regions and border areas of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Post offices have also facilitated window delivery services of priority mails.

READ | Jammu-Srinagar NH Partially Restored To Allow Trucks Carrying Essential Supplies To Reach Kashmir

READ | J-K, Ladakh Make Wearing Face Masks Mandatory

Social welfare initiatives

In a bid to provide relief to the weaker section of the society, post offices are taking steps to distribute cooked meals, ration and safety gears such as masks, sanitizers and soap to the public.

Departmental mail motor vehicles have also been placed at the disposal of district/municipal authorities to provide logistics support the distribution of food and other essentials such as medicines. Besides, sanitization of Post office premises has also been undertaken in coordination with municipal authorities.

READ | J-K Authorities Distribute Masks Among Rural People To Combat COVID-19

READ | J-K HC Seeks Report On Availability Of Safety Equipment, Needs Of Healthcare Professionals