COVID-19: India Sees Highest Rise Of 1993 Cases In A Day Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxation

India reported 1,993 new cases of novel Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, posting the sharpest increase in cases yet. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases stands at 35,043; while 25,007 people are under active medical supervision.

The recovery rate has posted a marginal improvement to 25.37%. 564 patients have recovered since Thursday, taking the total tally number to 8,888. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 9,02,654 samples have been tested so far.

The latest numbers cast a shadow over the proposed relaxation of the nationwide lockdown that is due to end on May 3. The Centre has said that it intends to ease lockdown restrictions in places that have a very low viral load to restart economic activities and get people back to work. Metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi that are hit hard with COVID-19 infections are expected to remain under strict prohibitory orders.

Break chain of transmission

In a press briefing, the Health Ministry asked State and district administration to ensure through focused efforts that 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts, break the chain of transmission through effective and stringent containment measure. The Centre has marked 130 red zones across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts based on the level of cases, doubling rates and viral load.

The Ministry said that containment zones should be delineated, considering the following factors — mapping of people with COVID-19 and their contacts; geographical dispersion of patients and contacts; areas with a well-demarcated perimeter; and enforceability.

Stringent perimeter control

Domestic manufacturing

On the other hand, Chairman of the Empowered Group 3 on Coronavirus said that India took the challenge posed by COVID-19 as an opportunity to create supply chains and domestic manufacturing capacity for PPEs, by helping capacity expansion, identification of new manufacturers and handholding.

"Against a total demand for 75,000 ventilators, close to 20,000 are available and additional orders have been placed for more than 60,000. Through handholding and facilitation, and assistance via training and installation, demand for ventilators is being met. We are confident of meeting the full requirements of the nation," the official said.

He claimed that the country has enough oxygen cylinders to meet demand and the production of oxygen is adequate. "More than 4 lakh oxygen cylinders are available which is sufficient for today's requirements, orders for more than 1 lakh oxygen cylinders have been placed, industrial oxygen too is being converted into medical oxygen," the Chairman said.

