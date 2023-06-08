India Prays For Toddler Stuck In Borewell For Over Two Days In MP's Sehore, Rescue Ops On

Rescue agencies are racing against time to save a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into the 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday (June 6) afternoon. A team of robotic experts joined the rescue operation on Thursday (June 8), and later the Indian Army was called in to help save the girl.

The girl, identified as Srishti, fell in the borewell while playing with her friends on the farmland near her home in Mungawali village of Sehore district. Initially, she fell down 50 feet and further slipped down to 100 feet due to vibration caused by nearby excavation and drilling. District administration officials stated that sufficient oxygen is being supplied to the girl through a pipe while rescuers try to extricate her.

Nation prays for girl's safe rescue

It has been almost 48 hours since the rescue operation started and the nation is praying for the safe rescue of Srishti from the borewell. A user on a social media network said, "A 2.5-year-old girl, Shrishti Kushwaha, fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. She's now at around 100 feet. The Army joined the operation after 24 hours of relentless efforts. Praying for her safe rescue!"

Another user wrote, "The god will surely protect the little from the danger." Yet another user who prayed for the safe rescue of Srishti said, "What a painful condition she is stuck in currently, even worse than death. Pray for her early rescue. Equally focus on making policy regulations to avoid such kind of situation."

Robotic team on the rescue mission

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and Indian Army along with a three-member robotic rescue team from Gujarat are involved in the rescue mission, officials said.

The robotic rescue team in charge Mahesh Arya stated, "We have lowered a robot into the borewell to collect information and we are processing the data by scanning it to know the child's condition. After processing the data, we will decide the next course of action on how to rescue the girl from the borewell."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with a team of officials is supervising the rescue operations. “We have called an army team for the rescue operation, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) have already been working to rescue the girl,” he was reported as saying by PTI.

Danger by open borewells comes to fore again

The danger posed by open and abandoned borewells has come to the fore again with a similar incident taking place a few days ago. A two-year-old girl on Saturday (June 3) slipped into a borewell in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat. She was stuck 20 feet deep inside the borewell, an official said. But the child died after being stuck inside for over 19 hours even though hectic rescue operations were launched to pull her out.