'India Prepared For Two-front War': Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Warns China & Pakistan

During an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, IAF Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday said that in case of any misadventure from China or Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to take necessary actions. When asked if IAF has noticed any changes in the deployment at LAC (Line of Actual Control) on China's side, the Air Chief Marshal said that they have been keeping a close vigilance and there have been little changes in the deployment on China's side.

RKS Bhadauria: 'We are fully prepared'

While stating that as China and Pakistan have been collaborating on the military as well as on the diplomatic front, RKS Bhadauria said that India is fully prepared for all possible threats. 'Despite the fact that the possibility of a 'two-front-war' has many connotations, India is prepared for it as well', he added.

Speaking about the Union Budget 2021 that was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Air Chief Marshal said that despite the effect of the pandemic on the economic scenario of the country, the 20 per cent plus hike in the defence outlay is huge and meets all the requirements as well.

RKS Bhadauria said, "LCA Tejas deal will exponentially enhance the capabilities of the IAF." Informing that as of now India has 18 Rafale fighter aircrafts, he mentioned that some aircrafts are currently in France, where the IAF pilots are training but they can be brought to India even at a short notice. Pointing towards the recent capability of Rafale, Bhadauria said that these fighter jets have helped India to increase its military capabilities greatly.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on LCA induction

During his interaction, Bhadauria also spoke about the induction of LCA aircraft in Indian Air Force. According to the Air Chief Marshal, the induction will provide a major boost to the IAF squadron and will therefore increase the number of squadrons to 30. Earlier on Wednesday, the government formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal with state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft. The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

