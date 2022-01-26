On Republic Media Network's #ProudToBeIndian broadcast on Republic Day, Lieutenant General Madhuri Kantikar spoke of her journey serving the Indian Armed Forces for 40 years. Lt General Madhuri Kanitkar led Operation Co-Jeet during the second wave of COVID-19 and is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

Speaking of the pride of being the third woman in the country to wear the rank of Lieutenant General that came as a decision on the backdrop of Supreme Court judgment to ensure permanent commission for women officers, Lt General Kantikar said, "The army medical core has had women with a permanent commission for years now. But with this decision, it opens up the door for every other woman who aspires to wear the uniform and serve the country with pride. We have not been the first and we are not the last".

"There is a huge change of perception, in terms of both society and women. It speaks volumes as we are progressing as a nation providing more opportunities to women," she added.

Lt General Kantikar compared her journey in the Armed Forces to a quote by Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, who said, "And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over". She said her whole journey, especially with COVID, justifies the Murakami quote.

Lt Gen Kantikar then spoke of her role, taking charge as Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and explained how she plans to implement theoretical education with practical skill implementation in context with COVID.

"The COVID pandemic has made us visualise the education system for the next 4 years. Considering the technological necessity in today's education system, a document has been prepared considering both theory education and practical skills," she said.

It should be mentioned that Lieutenant General Madhuri Kantikar has been working to align medical education and research for patient care.

About Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanikar

Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanikar is the third woman in the Indian Armed forced to be promoted to a three-star rank. She has previously served as Dean of Armed forces Medical college between 2017-19.

She holds 22 years of experience in teaching and research. She has served as Deputy Chief of Defence Staff directly under late CDS General Bipin Rawat.

(Image: Republic)