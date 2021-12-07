'India Promotes Culture Of Peace': MEA States Nation's Commitment To Global Order At UNGA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India promotes a culture of peace as a part of its commitment to global order. This observation was made during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly's Agenda (UNGA). According to the statement issued by MEA, the Culture of Peace is the cornerstone of the global order to build inclusive and tolerant societies. Under the auspices of the United Nations, the promotion of a culture of peace has expanded into a global discourse.

"India will continue to spread the message of humanity, pluralism, and democracy. We reiterate our call to fight negative forces of intolerance, violence, and discrimination together," said Ashish Sharma, First Secretary in a statement.

'India promotes a culture of peace': MEA

He further added that India has promoted this culture, inter alia, through tolerance, understanding, respect for all religions and cultures by maintaining its rich heritage- all this under the overarching umbrella of pluralistic ethos and democratic principles. This is enshrined in our Constitution. For ages, India has regularly provided shelter to those persecuted in foreign lands and allowed them to thrive in India and it's is not just about a culture, but a civilization in itself.

Culture of Peace

According to the United Nations, a Culture of Peace is a set of values, attitudes, modes of behaviour, and ways of life that reject violence and prevent conflicts by tackling their root causes to solve problems through dialogue and negotiation among individual groups and nations. The concept of a Culture of Peace has now grown into a global movement. Within the Culture of Peace framework, peace embraces far more than an absence of conflict. It encompasses tolerance, disarmament, sustainable economic and social development, democratic participation, gender equality, freedom of expression, and respect for human rights.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/AP