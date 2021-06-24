India Proposes Event For Partner Countries To Share Details Of CoWIN App

The Indian government on Thursday proposed to organise an event with partner countries across the world to share details of the indigenously developed COWIN app, which is a platform used for registration and appointment for COVID-19 vaccination. While addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to share India's experience and expertise in the successful use of open source, digital tools, contact tracing, and vaccination drive during the G7 summit.

Indian govt proposes event for partner countries

"In pursuance of this, the National Health Authority proposes to organize an event with partner countries across the world to share details of the indigenously developed CoWin app, which has been at the centre of our vaccination drive. We will provide further updates once the details of the event have been firmed up," he added.

During G7 Summit,PM offered to share India's experience&expertise in successful use of open source, digital tools,contact tracing&vaccination drive.NHA proposes to organise an event with partner countries across the world to share details of indigenously developed COWIN app:MEA pic.twitter.com/f8cKLbXiwE — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre informed that it will soon hold a global webinar for countries interested in the CoWIN platform, the digitalised platform used for registration and appointment for COVID vaccination.

During a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "The National Health Authority, Union Health Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs MEA) together are planning a global webinar in which such potentially interested countries would be invited and we would be more than willing to share the technology and solution with them." CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an app introduced by the central government of India for the vaccination process.

PM Modi at G7 Meet

On the second day of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in two sessions titled ‘Building Back Together—Open Societies and Economies’ and ‘Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature’. PM Modi pointed out the significance of democracy and freedom and India's efforts to meet the Paris commitment, respectively, informed the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi highlighted 'India's civilization ethos' which is based on democracy and freedom.

"PM recalled that democracy and freedom were a part of India’s civilizations ethos. He shared the concern expressed by several Leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, and stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting it," added Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Minister further added that the best commitment towards 'Open Societies' is ' reform of the multilateral system'. The session concluded with leaders adopting the ‘Open Societies Statement’.

During the participation in the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit, PM Modi gave the Mantra of "One Earth, One Health" in his remarks. The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger - Health’, focused on global recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

"Today's meeting should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world and call for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics", said Prime Minister as he emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard.

During the session, PM Modi highlighted India's ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

(Image:ANI, PTI)